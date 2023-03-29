Imran Khan should give call to Support Supreme Court

چلو چلو سپریم کورٹ چلو#​

PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO HOLD ELECTION

PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO CHOOSE PTI

PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR IMRAN KHAN

Imran Khan should give call to Support Supreme CourtProtect the Supreme Court's powersNow is not the time to sit and wait till next 30 day daysPublic should come out in support of Supreme court Judges and make a standChalo , Supreme court , chaloIftiyar and Sahri will be done at Supreme court gardens