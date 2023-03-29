What's new

Imran Khan should give call to Support Supreme Court

Imran Khan should give call to Support Supreme Court

چلو چلو سپریم کورٹ چلو#​
  • PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO HOLD ELECTION
  • PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO CHOOSE PTI
  • PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR IMRAN KHAN

Protect the Supreme Court's powers

Now is not the time to sit and wait till next 30 day days
Public should come out in support of Supreme court Judges and make a stand


PakistaniRevolution.jpg


Chalo , Supreme court , chalo

Iftiyar and Sahri will be done at Supreme court gardens
 
Protect honest judges
1680101557365.png


1680101603143.png


During the period when elections are due ,
no amendments in constitution can be made

It is unethical

Also since no 4 provinces have functional governments , care taker setup can't pass any resolution (Care taker government can't amend laws , only ensure election take place)
 
Elections are coming guys , yeh Hfiz kutta and fallows PDM elections hony sa nhi rok sakty , in kutton ki kom kutton jesi kary gi inshallah
 

