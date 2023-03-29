AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 36,447
- 69
- Country
-
- Location
-
Imran Khan should give call to Support Supreme Court
Protect the Supreme Court's powers
Now is not the time to sit and wait till next 30 day days
Public should come out in support of Supreme court Judges and make a stand
Chalo , Supreme court , chalo
Iftiyar and Sahri will be done at Supreme court gardens
چلو چلو سپریم کورٹ چلو#
- PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO HOLD ELECTION
- PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO CHOOSE PTI
- PROTECT YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR IMRAN KHAN
Protect the Supreme Court's powers
Now is not the time to sit and wait till next 30 day days
Public should come out in support of Supreme court Judges and make a stand
Chalo , Supreme court , chalo
Iftiyar and Sahri will be done at Supreme court gardens
Last edited: