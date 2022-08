Baby Leone said: This is called big heart and big mind leaders...... Just imagine modi talks about some good thing of Pakistan he would have been killed by hindu extremist very next minute. Click to expand...

No, it is not... It is purely Internal politics but he is going beyond his limit to target the present government.He is having every right to do Internal politics but he is damaging International relationships... What if he will become PM again..... how will go and talk to the US, and UK leaders?he is using India's foreign policy to Target the present government only.