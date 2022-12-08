What's new

Imran Khan says never termed ex-COAS Bajwa 'boss'

1670508512397.png

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he never termed former chief of army staff (COAS) General retd Qamar Javed Bajwa ‘boss’, as he was the prime minister of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks during a meeting with YouTubers at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan noted that he was familiar with Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hammed when the latter was Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), claiming that he never termed former COAS Gen Bajwa ‘boss’.

In response to a question, the former premier said that people should be educated about religion to prevent religious extremism. “Society cannot develop until there is justice,,” he noted.

Regarding the assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Imran Khan said that the attack was planned for almost two and a half months. “The video of the attacker was released for a purpose,” he added.

He also termed the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son – Suleman Shehbaz – an NRO-II. “Two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – have weakened all institutions.

Talking about the dissolution of assemblies, he reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has authorised him of dissolving the assembly.

Responding to another question, the PTI Chairman said a First Information Report (FIR) should have been lodged on the request of Arshad Sharif’s mother.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi vows to dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran Khan’s call

Earlier, Imran Khan said that his government’s decision to give extension to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was ‘a mistake’.

While terming the decision a mistake, Imran Khan said that no one should ever get an extension in the army. “When we came into power, our government was facing several problems,” he said, adding that extension to former COAS Bajwa was inevitable.

“I would trust whatever ex-COAS General Bajwa said. I would tell him that both of us are thinking about the country; our only purpose was to save the country,” he said, adding that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed.

He further said that he received a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about a game being played, adding that his informant from the IB would notify him verbally and not in writing following fears.
Imran Khan says never termed ex-COAS Bajwa 'boss'

