Imran Khan says long march's purpose not to oust govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, in a video statement, said that the purpose of his long march is not any political gains or to topple the government but to make sure that our future is not decided by external forces, ARY News reported.

In a video statement released ahead of the long march, scheduled to start tomorrow, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he is beginning his struggle for real independence from Liberty Chowk Lahore tomorrow at 11 pm. The struggle would continue until they achieve their goals, he added.

He said that the purpose of his long march is not to topple the government or any other political gains. The intention is to make sure that our country’s decisions are not made by external forces, he added.

The PTI Chief added that another purpose of his long march is to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country. Some elites rob the country and then give themselves and NRO, he added.

Also Read: Imran Khan served notice over election code violation

Imran Khan said that the people of the country want a free and fair election. We want the country that was dreamt of by Allama Iqbal, he added.
I just want this circus to end one way or the other, the whole nation is fed up. The people have many pressing issues to resolve.
As I said above, we all will know in a fairly short time what is likely to happen, without me saying anything about my personal views. The pressing issues will outlast any outcome, that is for sure, however.
 
Imran Khan is wasting his time, even if he comes into power, these feudal, industrialists, and establishment will fail him ...Our nation happily accepts all types of oppression ...Visit Karachi a while ago...its seems you should get ready to rob, the moment you step out the house....
 

