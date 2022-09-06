Imran Khan says ‘enough is enough’ over ‘propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks’

Salza said: Is mulk mein kuch b change nhi ho sukta. IK thinnks, he is some revolutionary and people will come in numbers upon next long march call to ISL, which won't be happening. Some times he doesn't realizes what he is saying. They are after his every statement, move. Should had been more careful. I am afraid, his latest statement against COAS selection will now also have an adverse affect on his case regarding judiciary/Zeba. Earlier it seemed like that case will be disposed off after an apology but now there will be immense pressure on the judges to prosecute him. Click to expand...

Salza said: yeh he main problem hai IK ky saath. He took on so many chaps at the same time.

So, after his benign statement about the need for selection of COAS on merit, they are hell bent on destroying him whereas earlier they weren't too sure how they felt about him? C'mon, man. If not this zeba ch. case, they'd have tried him for submitting false affidavit in prohibited funding case, sooner or later. Even if won 2-3rd's majority. They'd keep that sword of Damocles hanging over his head, bcoz that's how they survive. The less said about the courts, the better. I'd say only thing that'll make a difference now is aOn the contrary, theall ganged up seeing their imminent demise. Otherwise, kia panga tha neutrals ko, achi bhali rising economy bhi. And Insafians were defending them to the very end and giving them benefit of the doubt. Now, they've lost that