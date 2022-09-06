What's new

Imran Khan says 'enough is enough' over 'propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks'

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the joint statement issued by the ruling coalition in which they castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making the army chief's appointment controversial and issuing remarks against the military, the ‘kaptan’ said ‘enough is enough’.

Taking to his Twitter account, Imran Khan said that he was following the intense propaganda launched by PDM's "cabal of crooks" against him, which stems from them being "petrified of PTI's soaring popularity"

A day earlier, PDM — the ruling parties who have formed the government after ousting Khan from the prime minister's office in April — severely criticised Khan's recent comments against the military and its top brass.

The armed forces were also livid following the PTI chairman's Faisalabad jalsa speech, where he said that if a "patriotic" army chief were appointed, he would not spare the incumbent rulers.

"Today in [the] Peshawar jalsa, I will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough," the former prime minister warned.

In a statement on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani Army was "aghast" over the PTI chairman's recent statement against the military.

The military's media wing said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution was laying lives for the security and safety of the people every day.

The army said that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the chief of army staff, the procedure for which is well-defined in the Constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

The ISPR said the senior leadership of the army has "decades-long impeccable and meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt".

Ruling coalition censures Imran Khan​

Hours before the military's response, the ruling coalition had castigated the PTI chairman for his remarks at the Faisalabad jalsa.

In a joint statement, the ruling coalition condemned Khan's public meeting for spreading hatred against the Pakistan Army and its leadership and making "sensitive professional matters" controversial.

The entire nation is battling floods, while the PTI chairman is "consumed by a thirst for revenge and his pride", the statement said, noting that despite the cataclysmic floods, Khan is "targeting the armed forces".

The ruling partners said that the serious allegations being levelled against the military are for three reasons: "to disturb the country's economy, to move Pakistan's economy to a path that it becomes like that of Sri Lanka, and foster enmity between the nation and the armed forces".

"With the power of the Constitution and law, we will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators in line with the Constitution and law," the statement said.

Fear of 'patriotic' army chief​

In his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad last Sunday, the PTI chairman said the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

The PTI chairman said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif "feared" a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad.

The former prime minister said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they (Zardari and Nawaz) jointly wanted to appoint a "favourite" (general) as the next army chief.

Both have committed corruption worth billions, and they want to appoint an army chief who could protect them and their corruption, Imran Khan alleged.

The PTI chair further alleged that PM Shehbaz, his brother Nawaz, and Zardari had been involved in laundering the public money, and the two families had been looting the national exchequer for the last 30 years.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/9...gh-is-enough-over-pdms-propaganda-against-him

Let's hope it's something substantial this time. Something to alleviate ISPR's aghastness
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
Is mulk mein kuch b change nhi ho sukta. IK thinnks, he is some revolutionary and people will come in numbers upon next long march call to ISL, which won't be happening. Some times he doesn't realizes what he is saying. They are after his every statement, move. Should had been more careful. I am afraid, his latest statement against COAS selection will now also have an adverse affect on his case regarding judiciary/Zeba. Earlier it seemed like that case will be disposed off after an apology but now there will be immense pressure on the judges to prosecute him.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
problem is that PDM isnt the only one supporting the propaganda, the military is as well and so are other state institutions jinha notice lena ka illawa kuch or nahi atta.
IK is fighting the entire system here which is hell bound to discredit him and knockout him on technical grounds since they are aware they cant fight the political battle.
Bajra is the mastermind of this and the institutions are providing him with legal cover.
 
Tameem

Tameem

Jan 27, 2008
Salza said:
Is mulk mein kuch b change nhi ho sukta. IK thinnks, he is some revolutionary and people will come in numbers upon next long march call to ISL, which won't be happening. Some times he doesn't realizes what he is saying. They are after his every statement, move. Should had been more careful. I am afraid, his latest statement against COAS selection will now also have an adverse affect on his case regarding judiciary/Zeba. Earlier it seemed like that case will be disposed off after an apology but now there will be immense pressure on the judges to prosecute him.
Secondly, right or wrong currently Public mood is with him, then why he is so desperate for next coas appointment?

Suppose PDM . . ok Nawaz and Zardari pick and choose a subserviant one as per khan then what its not end of the game. Bhutto chooses Zia too, so as Nawaz chooses Musharraf and bajwa where its all ends up...knock knock. He should be thankful that he is not choosing next Coas.

Someone playing with him and he has no clue how to move forwrads on his own. He made easy for PDM to makes another 1-2 years extension for the chief and this will make matters more worse for him.
 
V

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
Salza said:
Is mulk mein kuch b change nhi ho sukta. IK thinnks, he is some revolutionary and people will come in numbers upon next long march call to ISL, which won't be happening. Some times he doesn't realizes what he is saying. They are after his every statement, move. Should had been more careful. I am afraid, his latest statement against COAS selection will now also have an adverse affect on his case regarding judiciary/Zeba. Earlier it seemed like that case will be disposed off after an apology but now there will be immense pressure on the judges to prosecute him.
So, after his benign statement about the need for selection of COAS on merit, they are hell bent on destroying him whereas earlier they weren't too sure how they felt about him? C'mon, man. If not this zeba ch. case, they'd have tried him for submitting false affidavit in prohibited funding case, sooner or later. Even if won 2-3rd's majority. They'd keep that sword of Damocles hanging over his head, bcoz that's how they survive. The less said about the courts, the better. I'd say only thing that'll make a difference now is a Rana, Pai ja, O

Salza said:
yeh he main problem hai IK ky saath. He took on so many chaps at the same time.
On the contrary, the chaps all ganged up seeing their imminent demise. Otherwise, kia panga tha neutrals ko, achi bhali rising economy bhi. And Insafians were defending them to the very end and giving them benefit of the doubt. Now, they've lost that forever.
 
Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
villageidiot said:
So, after his benign statement about the need for selection of COAS on merit, they are hell bent on destroying him whereas earlier they weren't too sure how they felt about him? C'mon, man. If not this zeba ch. case, they'd have tried him for submitting false affidavit in prohibited funding case, sooner or later. Even if won 2-3rd's majority. They'd keep that sword of Damocles hanging over his head, bcoz that's how they survive. The less said about the courts, the better. I'd say only thing that'll make a difference now is a Rana, Pai ja, O


On the contrary, the chaps all ganged up seeing their imminent demise. Otherwise, kia panga tha neutrals ko, achi bhali rising economy bhi. And Insafians were defending them to the very end and giving them benefit of the doubt. Now, they've lost that forever.
EGO problem. COAS ka big ego. Their calculation against PTI/IK went totally wrong since April 10. They were no way expecting that IK will actually rises from the ashes and become more popular. IK on an election field is invincible at the moment so only way to stop him is to ban/disqualify him though unfair means using judiciary/ECP.

In short, IK relations with current Army leadership is on the point of no return. Perhaps may be things will improve once Bajwa retires but Haji sb ka mood kuch aur lug raha hai. If he doesn't take extension, he will ensure that IK remains out from the system before he leaves else his legacy will remain as a loser to a civilian politician.
 

