Imran Khan Says Country Is Under ‘Undeclared Martial Law’

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

Sep 25, 2020
From: Wall Street Journal

Khan, effectively under house arrest, says democratic progress is in jeopardy as country teeters on brink of default​

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan—effectively held under house arrest by the army-backed government—said his country was under an “undeclared martial law.”

In a telephone interview from his police-ringed home in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, Khan said, “All the movement toward democracy—that is under threat,” and added: “This could roll back everything.”

Democracy in Pakistan has had a stop-start journey, punctuated by four periods of direct military rule. The country has had its longest run of elected governments since Gen. Pervez Musharraf relinquished power in 2008, but the shift to civilian authority has proven hard to sustain.
Political turmoil has worsened the country’s precarious economic situation. Inflation is running at over 35%. Foreign reserves are dwindling. The government, teetering on the edge of default, is trying to persuade the International Monetary Fund and ally China to come to the rescue.

Khan, a former cricket star, was ousted after a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022 that he says was engineered by the opposition and military. Since then, as Pakistan’s economy has struggled, his popularity among voters has soared and he has become a vocal critic of the army’s role in politics.

Authorities arrested Khan on corruption charges earlier this month, setting off at-times violent protests that took aim at the armed forces. The authorities have since arrested thousands of Mr. Khan’s supporters, including dozens of senior members of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Some are facing trials in military courts, others are to be tried by special terrorism courts. Khan himself was released from custody after a Supreme Court ruling but has been confined to his home for weeks.

The government says it is weighing banning Khan’s party, saying violence by his supporters had crossed a red line. May 9 protests in some cases turned into riots, with military compounds ransacked and set on fire and monuments to fallen soldiers defaced.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who succeeded Khan after he was ousted, on Friday compared the crowd’s actions to the storming of Capitol Hill in 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying that punishing rioters was equally justified in Pakistan.

The government has prohibited protests and moved to restrict access to social media. Regional elections due earlier this year have yet to be held. And it is unclear whether a national vote, due by October, will go ahead.

“It seems their mind is made up. They’ve decided I can’t be allowed to come to power,” Khan said. “They will either jail me or they’ll try to eliminate me.”

He has called for talks with the authorities to reach a political agreement including a date to hold new elections.

Khan survived an assassination attempt in November, which left him with three bullet wounds in the leg. He blames the military and the government for the shooting, which they deny. The government says a gunman apprehended at the scene is a religious fanatic who acted alone.

Prosecutors have leveled a series of charges against Khan, including allegations of murder and corruption. He denies any wrongdoing.

Khan says his internet connection is being frequently cut. His call with The Wall Street Journal was also disrupted. Television channels say they are not showing his speeches, delivered over YouTube, under pressure from the authorities.

When in office, Khan initially emphasized that his government worked in coordination with the country’s powerful military, arguably Pakistan’s strongest institution. The military admits to interfering in politics in the past but now says it is neutral.

But Khan eventually fell out with the then army chief in a tussle. He says it was because he refused to drop corruption cases against opposition politicians.

Since Khan’s ouster, he has waged an unprecedented and unrelenting lambasting of the military. His supporters, previously known as the most pro-military of the major political parties, also embraced his new criticism.

Public-opinion polls consistently show that Khan is Pakistan’s most popular politician.

Khan initially also blamed the U.S. for his removal from power, saying Washington pushed the Pakistan army to dismiss him. He is now appealing to Washington and other Western governments to call out what he says are human-rights abuses in Pakistan.


“It’s important that those who preach democracy, human rights and rule of law make their voices heard,” Khan said.

Washington, which had denied any link to Khan’s removal, says that Pakistani politics is a matter for the Pakistani people.

Pakistan’s interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said Friday that more than 10,000 people had been arrested in connection with the pro-Khan protests on May 9, including nearly 4,000 who are facing terrorism charges.

He said so far 33 suspects had been handed over to be tried in military courts. Of those not facing terrorism charges, he said most had been released on bail.

“We are not being unjust. This is what the law demands in these circumstances,” said the interior minister.

Khan’s party alleges that family members of party activists are being picked up to force them to surrender to the authorities or turn on their leader. The interior minister said that harassment of female family members isn’t permitted and, if that is taking place, it is wrong.

Privately, government officials say they aren’t in charge of the drive against Khan’s party.

This week, Khan’s senior party figures started broadcasting statements saying they were quitting, including a former human-rights minister and some of Khan’s other staunchest backers, after a spell in jail.

Khan has called them “forced divorces.”

On Friday, that steady drumbeat turned into an avalanche of resignations from the party. News conferences took place across the country, with party members condemning violence earlier this month and announcing they were quitting. There were so many such press appearances that channels were at times showing two at the same time on a split screen.

Murad Raas, a former provincial education minister, with tears in his eyes, said Friday that “I never thought this day would come.”

Meanwhile raids continued to find more members of the party who went into hiding this month. Hammad Azhar, a former finance minister, said when security officials burst into his home Friday, only his mother was there.

Early Saturday, the exit rush was joined by Ali Zaidi, a close friend of Khan who had served as a cabinet minister. Just days earlier, Zaidi had appeared to veer off script when briefly released from jail, telling a hastily arranged roadside press conference that he would have to be shot in the head to get him out of the party.

He was taken away by waiting police. He said Saturday that he had taken the difficult decision to leave politics altogether, ending a video message from an undisclosed location, with “long live the Pakistan army.”

Waqar Gillani contributed to this article.

Murad Raas is a former provincial education minister. An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified him as Murad Saeed.
Also, supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party were marching in a previous photo. A photo caption in the article incorrectly identified them as supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81 @Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1 @alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot@Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs @Path-Finder @HerbertPervert @Dr. Strangelove
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
They have invoked article 245 which suspends human rights and gives powers to military.
They do it, it's all right. Mushsrraf does it, he was a dictator and his corpse should be hanged in dee chowk , as per supreme court verdict 🤣🤣🤣

Today Sheikh Rasheed was almost crying, about people's situation in Pakistan.
People can no more afford to eat 3 times a day, but Maryam Nawaz has held the country hostage to satisfy her grudge against Imran khan.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

Feb 7, 2013
NooriNuth said:
Today Sheikh Rasheed was almost crying, about people's situation in Pakistan.
People can no more afford to eat 3 times a day, but Maryam Nawaz *has held the country hostage to satisfy her grudge against Imran khan.
* junta

FxKat9IXoAMLdgE



even Fatima jinnah was a traitor. history is replaying in Pakistan.
 
HerbertPervert

Feb 21, 2023
Expatriates lobbying on behalf of PTI is starting to pay off. First the drop in remittances, then the 65 members of Congress writing to Blinken, Congress members calls to Imran, UK Conservatives call to Imran, etc. The pressure is building. The western capitals can no longer ignore what's happening.

Every tyrant has his day. Asim Munir and the GHQ cabal will have their day sooner than they'd expect. Even the USSR, with its larger military and security apparatus, could not defeat bankruptcy and the public aspirations for freedom. Why would the much smaller & weaker establishment fare any better?
 
AA_

Feb 22, 2023
Well for those behind enemy lines, y’all know what to do…. Get in touch with the tribals for much needed equipment. I’m sure there are others in Azad Kashmir seething at being sold out by this Dajjal institution. Can’t uproot 60 years of logistics hub in a few years.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
4,632
-3
6,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HerbertPervert said:
Expatriates lobbying on behalf of PTI is starting to pay off. First the drop in remittances, then the 65 members of Congress writing to Blinken, Congress members calls to Imran, UK Conservatives call to Imran, etc. The pressure is building. The western capitals can no longer ignore what's happening.

Every tyrant has his day. Asim Munir and the GHQ cabal will have their day sooner than they'd expect. Even the USSR, with its larger military and security apparatus, could not defeat bankruptcy and the public aspirations for freedom. Why would the much smaller & weaker establishment fare any better?
If you saw the news or anything, Showbaaz said "China will save Pakistan from default".

It shows they have no idea what they are doing with the economy. And it looks like the IMF is not interested in bailing them out.

www.siasat.com

China will save Pakistan from default: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif has said that an agreement is not being reached with the IM), but underscored that Chinas support will play a crucial role.
www.siasat.com www.siasat.com
 
HerbertPervert

Feb 21, 2023
Mirzali Khan said:
If you saw the news or anything, Showbaaz said "China will save Pakistan from default".

It shows they have no idea what they are doing with the economy. And it looks like the IMF is not interested in bailing them out.

www.siasat.com

China will save Pakistan from default: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif has said that an agreement is not being reached with the IM), but underscored that Chinas support will play a crucial role.
www.siasat.com www.siasat.com
The maximum the Chinese will do is roll over existing loans from China. They will not give $10 billion or even half of that and they certainly won't help Pakistan pay its loans. Pakistan has probably until late summer before money runs out and they will start digging into bank accounts.

People are lazy and don't want to fight for their rights. They choose to run abroad rather than confront. Not everyone can get out. Once they start starving to death, then they will get on the streets. Likewise, the soldiers doing COAS bidding need to get paid too.
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
HerbertPervert said:
Expatriates lobbying on behalf of PTI is starting to pay off. First the drop in remittances, then the 65 members of Congress writing to Blinken, Congress members calls to Imran, UK Conservatives call to Imran, etc. The pressure is building. The western capitals can no longer ignore what's happening.

Every tyrant has his day. Asim Munir and the GHQ cabal will have their day sooner than they'd expect. Even the USSR, with its larger military and security apparatus, could not defeat bankruptcy and the public aspirations for freedom. Why would the much smaller & weaker establishment fare any better?
We are lobbying to raise the matter if journalists and vloggers atrest in British parliament.
That's something I never thought I will do as 8 am against foreign intervention.
But they left no options
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

May 1, 2019
Mirzali Khan said:
If you saw the news or anything, Showbaaz said "China will save Pakistan from default".

It shows they have no idea what they are doing with the economy. And it looks like the IMF is not interested in bailing them out.

www.siasat.com

China will save Pakistan from default: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif has said that an agreement is not being reached with the IM), but underscored that Chinas support will play a crucial role.
www.siasat.com www.siasat.com
only thing that can save pakistan is pakistanis through industry and hardwork

china wont be able to cover the lack of production of 200 million people

imf can give all the money but itll have to do it every month now
 
Meengla

Meengla

Aug 1, 2009
HerbertPervert said:
Expatriates lobbying on behalf of PTI is starting to pay off. First the drop in remittances, then the 65 members of Congress writing to Blinken, Congress members calls to Imran, UK Conservatives call to Imran, etc. The pressure is building. The western capitals can no longer ignore what's happening.
Every tyrant has his day. Asim Munir and the GHQ cabal will have their day sooner than they'd expect. Even the USSR, with its larger military and security apparatus, could not defeat bankruptcy and the public aspirations for freedom. Why would the much smaller & weaker establishment fare any better?
So the 'foreign conspiracy theory' is forgotten now? You know, it was America who did the 'coup' against Imran? And now , due to the magical powers of the Pakistani expat community in America, 65 members of Congress are trying to save Imran Khan! Where was that vaunted Pakistani expat community when America was mounting a coup against Imran Khan?

What you are saying is not different from the conspiracy theories by the likes of Saleem Safi who say that Imran is a 'foreign agent' working for the West.

Drinking too much Kool Aid is not good for anyone.

To me, it is obvious that, tired of the old order--especially the confrontational but very popular Nawaz Sharif-- the Establishment of Pakistan decided on the 'Project Imran', but only to find an arrogant, incompetent, mentally-deranged, confrontational spoilt-brat who grew too big for his britches and so the Establishment is trying to wash its hands off the Frankenstein that they created. Nothing foreign is involved here in significant extent.
 
HerbertPervert

Feb 21, 2023
Meengla said:
So the 'foreign conspiracy theory' is forgotten now? You know, it was America who did the 'coup' against Imran? And now , due to the magical powers of the Pakistani expat community in America, 65 members of Congress are trying to save Imran Khan! Where was that vaunted Pakistani expat community when America was mounting a coup against Imran Khan?

What you are saying is not different from the conspiracy theories by the likes of Saleem Safi who say that Imran is a 'foreign agent' working for the West.

Drinking too much Kool Aid is not good for anyone.

To me, it is obvious that, tired of the old order--especially the confrontational but very popular Nawaz Sharif-- the Establishment of Pakistan decided on the 'Project Imran', but only to find an arrogant, incompetent, mentally-deranged, confrontational spoilt-brat who grew too big for his britches and so the Establishment is trying to wash its hands off the Frankenstein that they created. Nothing foreign is involved here in significant extent.
You are talking like a congress member or senator is going to hold a grudge against Khan for claiming that the US removed him? Why would they care about his claims or even remember he said that when they are occupied with far more pressing issues facing the US? They have a duty to protect human rights, democracy and won't risk alienating voters for personal grudges. This is not Pakistan, things don't work like that here in a real democracy.

Magical powers? PAKPAC got members of congress to endorse a letter to Blinken to condemn human rights violations. This is not a claim, it's reality. As for the expat community not preventing Khan's removal, that's because they didn't get involved until recently with assassination attempts & torture.

Your buddies in the establishment cower before the gora like he's some divine being. Let's remove Khan so the gora will be happy, then blessings will descend from the heavens. You didn't answer my question, where is the IMF loan in exchange for removing Khan? What did the boomers running the establishment get out of removing Khan except bankruptcy? Are the F-16s here yet?

You think Nawaz Sharif is very popular? Do the boomers in the establishment think the same? What's stopping them from holding elections right now? You call Khan incompetent, what has PDM achieved the last year aside from bankruptcy, nearly $3 billion drop in exports, nearly $4 billion drop in remittances, reserves all gone, etc?
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

Sep 25, 2020
Meengla said:
So the 'foreign conspiracy theory' is forgotten now? You know, it was America who did the 'coup' against Imran? And now , due to the magical powers of the Pakistani expat community in America, 65 members of Congress are trying to save Imran Khan! Where was that vaunted Pakistani expat community when America was mounting a coup against Imran Khan?

What you are saying is not different from the conspiracy theories by the likes of Saleem Safi who say that Imran is a 'foreign agent' working for the West.

Drinking too much Kool Aid is not good for anyone.

To me, it is obvious that, tired of the old order--especially the confrontational but very popular Nawaz Sharif-- the Establishment of Pakistan decided on the 'Project Imran', but only to find an arrogant, incompetent, mentally-deranged, confrontational spoilt-brat who grew too big for his britches and so the Establishment is trying to wash its hands off the Frankenstein that they created. Nothing foreign is involved here in significant extent.
Despite the criticisms, you have to admit he can galvanize expats quick and can tap into a lot of capital expats, especially in the US, hold.
 

