Imran Khan Says Country Is Under ‘Undeclared Martial Law’

Meengla said: So the 'foreign conspiracy theory' is forgotten now? You know, it was America who did the 'coup' against Imran? And now , due to the magical powers of the Pakistani expat community in America, 65 members of Congress are trying to save Imran Khan! Where was that vaunted Pakistani expat community when America was mounting a coup against Imran Khan?



What you are saying is not different from the conspiracy theories by the likes of Saleem Safi who say that Imran is a 'foreign agent' working for the West.



Drinking too much Kool Aid is not good for anyone.



To me, it is obvious that, tired of the old order--especially the confrontational but very popular Nawaz Sharif-- the Establishment of Pakistan decided on the 'Project Imran', but only to find an arrogant, incompetent, mentally-deranged, confrontational spoilt-brat who grew too big for his britches and so the Establishment is trying to wash its hands off the Frankenstein that they created. Nothing foreign is involved here in significant extent. Click to expand...

You are talking like a congress member or senator is going to hold a grudge against Khan for claiming that the US removed him? Why would they care about his claims or even remember he said that when they are occupied with far more pressing issues facing the US? They have a duty to protect human rights, democracy and won't risk alienating voters for personal grudges. This is not Pakistan, things don't work like that here in a real democracy.Magical powers? PAKPAC got members of congress to endorse a letter to Blinken to condemn human rights violations. This is not a claim, it's reality. As for the expat community not preventing Khan's removal, that's because they didn't get involved until recently with assassination attempts & torture.Your buddies in the establishment cower before the gora like he's some divine being. Let's remove Khan so the gora will be happy, then blessings will descend from the heavens. You didn't answer my question,? What did the boomers running the establishment get out of removing Khan except bankruptcy? Are the F-16s here yet?You think Nawaz Sharif is very popular? Do the boomers in the establishment think the same? What's stopping them from holding elections right now? You call Khan incompetent, what has PDM achieved the last year aside from bankruptcy, nearly $3 billion drop in exports, nearly $4 billion drop in remittances, reserves all gone, etc?