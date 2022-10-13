What's new

Imran Khan says can sacrifice life for masses, jail is nothing

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the masses, jail is nothing for him, ARY News reported.

“I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the masses, going to jail is not an issue,” Imran Khan said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

Khan said he will continue his flight against the corrupt mafia and added he is being booked in new FIRs on daily basis for not bowing down.

The PTI chairman said the corrupt mafia looted the country’s resources for last 30 years and it has been again given ‘freehand’. After coming back into power, legislation is being done to provide relief in corruption cases.

Read more: ‘No accountability for big thieves’: Imran Khan slams PM Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal

Khan reiterated his call for the masses to get themselves prepared for the long march. I will soon give the call and will lead from the front, PTI chairman added.

Referring to newly appointed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Imran Khan alleged that you have to be a ‘criminal’ to get higher posts in the country.

On Wednesday, Khan slammed the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, his son in money laundering case, saying that “no one can accountable big thieves now under the country’s weak judicial system.”
Imran Khan says can sacrifice life for masses, jail is nothing

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the masses, jail is
