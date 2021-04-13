What's new

Imran Khan Riaz gives a harsh reality check to Muslims

GumNaam

GumNaam

I don't always agree with him, but I gotta admit, he totally nailed this one right in the bull's eye! Here's the excerpt from his vlog today.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs? 🤦‍♂️
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

GumNaam said:
for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs? 🤦‍♂️
Is it that nut dawahman??
 
Q

Qmjd

GumNaam said:
for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs? 🤦‍♂️
In the name of freedom.
In the name of democracy.
West stand together.
In the name of islam.
All Muslims are divided.
GumNaam said:
for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs? 🤦‍♂️
Nope sing some song to -God- just like Christians and you are saved
 
