Imran Khan Riaz gives a harsh reality check to Muslims

Is it that nut dawahman??for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs?
In the name of freedom.for example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs?
Nope sing some song to -God- just like Christians and you are savedfor example...let's take this character...I mean just LOOK at this guy...just LISTEN to him...this is the kind of "religious leadership" that will lead us against europe & america? can you honestly take this guy seriously & let him dictate our affairs or even give advice on our affairs?