ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister (PM)During the hearing, the bench formed a committee under the chairmanship of the interior secretary to ensure the regularisation of properties in Bani Gala.According to the details, the committee consists of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and secretaries of the ministries of housing, local government and climate change. They will submit the report in 10 days time.Moreover, the additional attorney general told the bench that the fourth part in the report refers to the contamination in Rawal Lake and sewerage from 50 union councils and 59 housing societies which is dumped there.While responding to this, Nisar said that we want to see the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members as they were the ones who appealed regarding this issue.The chief justice also asked PM Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan that what steps PTI has taken in the last 50 days?. Awan replied by saying that Interior Minister Shaheryar Afridi is looking over these matter now a days. Then CJ remarked that PM Khan’s house will be the first to be regularised and also should be the first to pay penalty.