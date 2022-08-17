What's new

Imran Khan Refuses To Provide Funds, Account Details To FIA

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a detailed reply to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the former premier noted that he was neither responsible nor obliged to provide information to the authority, asking the FIA to withdraw the notice in two days or face action.

The reply was submitted by former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on behalf of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The reply was sent to Amina Baig, Deputy Director of FIA Commercial Banks Circle Islamabad.

The letter pointed out that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not give a decision but issued a report. “The electoral watchdog cannot issue an order on report of the FIA or any other agency”, it added.

Imran Khan noted that the has no authority to take action under Political Parties Order 2002. “The notice issued is also against the FIA Act,” the former prime minister added.

He further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the Election Commission as an administrative institution in several decisions. “ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan sought details of the party funds and accounts record.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a letter to the former prime minister asked to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established.
baqai

baqai

share and just end the freaking comedy show once and for all, those who hide or like to hide have skeletons in their closet, we were told
 
Jango

Jango

Baat to sahi hai waisay...again I ask, what the heck is the FIA even investigating?

The PHC already stopped the FIA from calling up Asad Qaiser as it had no grounds to do so.
 
T

truthseeker2010

Jango said:
Baat to sahi hai waisay...again I ask, what the heck is the FIA even investigating?

The PHC already stopped the FIA from calling up Asad Qaiser as it had no grounds to do so.
The "system" is fighting for its survival because it knows that if IK comes with public support this time. It would be lashed up if not fully taken out.
 
M

mudas777

He have already given all the details to the ECP. As far as FIA investigations are concerned when Shahbaz, Fazlu and Zardari clans are investigated and convicted then FIA can ask from about others folks accounts too.
 
O

Olympus81

On what basis in FIA asking for more evidence?

PTI has provided audited records of their funds to ECP.

What stupidity? These corrupt crooks aka PDM are getting desperate.
 
Hyde

Hyde

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Bro do not post the title of Thread in capital letters.

It’s not eye friendly, unprofessional and will lead to warnings in the future.

@ topic

Imran Khan is not immune to corruption and he must provide details of all the party funds before the authorities. I know his receipts of 2000-10,000 will be too many but it is his duty to keep record of such transactions.

Every party should do the same and Nawaz family should also provide proof of billions of rupees of their income alongside Zardari family
 
K

khail007

Did 'Master Absconder' and his criminal family already provide the details which are due for years?
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a detailed reply to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), the former premier noted that he was neither responsible nor obliged to provide information to the authority, asking the FIA to withdraw the notice in two days or face action.

The reply was submitted by former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on behalf of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The reply was sent to Amina Baig, Deputy Director of FIA Commercial Banks Circle Islamabad.

The letter pointed out that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not give a decision but issued a report. “The electoral watchdog cannot issue an order on report of the FIA or any other agency”, it added.

Imran Khan noted that the has no authority to take action under Political Parties Order 2002. “The notice issued is also against the FIA Act,” the former prime minister added.

He further said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the Election Commission as an administrative institution in several decisions. “ECP is neither a court nor a tribunal”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA in a letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan sought details of the party funds and accounts record.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a letter to the former prime minister asked to submit the record of the party’s national and internationally registered organizations since 1996, when it was established.
arynews.tv

Imran Khan refuses to provide funds, account details to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records
arynews.tv arynews.tv
www.geo.tv

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan asks FIA to take back notice or face legal action

Neither am I liable to answer to you nor is it liable on me to provide information to you, Imran tells FIA
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
This is not FIA authority, which supposed to follow the ECP order. Also, ECP is not authorized to post any verdict. Only findings and courts supposed to take over the case on govt request.
 
Jango

Jango

Hyde said:
@ topic

Imran Khan is not immune to corruption and he must provide details of all the party funds before the authorities. I know his receipts of 2000-10,000 will be too many but it is his duty to keep record of such transactions.

Every party should do the same and Nawaz family should also provide proof of billions of rupees of their income alongside Zardari family
If I am not wrong, the PTI position (at least what it presented in the PHC) was that it has already presented the required documents and evidences and trails to the ECP, which has actual jurisdiction over this issue.

The FIA has no jurisdiction on this and no authority on this investigation.

This is like if you are called to present some evidence to the police, but then CTD comes in and asks for the same again, then FBR comes and asks for the same, then FIA comes and asks for the same....jab keh case police ka hai.
 
imadul

imadul

Hyde said:
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Bro do not post the title of Thread in capital letters.

It’s not eye friendly, unprofessional and will lead to warnings in the future.

@ topic

Imran Khan is not immune to corruption and he must provide details of all the party funds before the authorities. I know his receipts of 2000-10,000 will be too many but it is his duty to keep record of such transactions.

Every party should do the same and Nawaz family should also provide proof of billions of rupees of their income alongside Zardari family
When sacred powers that be decides something they can use any gram of law to disqualify or oust a national leader.
ZAB judicial murder
NS disqualification of salary accepted_not accepted

Now IK and PTI can be booked by using any means. It is basically why IK send money using banking channels.
If establishment is investigated for defence procurement ghaplas and political intervention so many Ghazis shall spend rest of their lives in prison but who can touch these sacred cows?
 

