Imran Khan refuses to provide funds, account details to FIA

Imran Khan is not immune to corruption and he must provide details of all the party funds before the authorities. I know his receipts of 2000-10,000 will be too many but it is his duty to keep record of such transactions.



Every party should do the same and Nawaz family should also provide proof of billions of rupees of their income alongside Zardari family Click to expand...

If I am not wrong, the PTI position (at least what it presented in the PHC) was that it has already presented the required documents and evidences and trails to the ECP, which has actual jurisdiction over this issue.The FIA has no jurisdiction on this and no authority on this investigation.This is like if you are called to present some evidence to the police, but then CTD comes in and asks for the same again, then FBR comes and asks for the same, then FIA comes and asks for the same....jab keh case police ka hai.