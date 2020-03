Modi calls for SAARC videoconference on COVID-19

All leaders in the 8-nation regional grouping, except Pakistan PM, welcome his suggestion

All leaders in the 8-nation regional grouping welcomed the PM’s suggestion and agreed to join the conference, except Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who deputed his special advisor on health to participate.

Although Pakistan did not offer any immediate response to the message on Friday, officials in New Delhi indicated they were ready to organise the conference as early as Saturday.

In contrast, Pakistan appeared to snub PM Modi's proposal. "The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that [Special Advisor to PM Khan on Health, Zafar Mirza] will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue, " a tweet from the Foreign Ministry posted well past midnight said.

“Timely proposal”