Imran Khan rebukes Journalist who makes a speech instead of asking a question

About time he did this.



In main say kisi ki jurrat nhn hoti Maryam kay samnay yeh batain karnay ki.



Had IK been the one removing a Geo mic, we would have seen boycotts.



If these people ask Maryam the tough questions, they get banned from further press conferences and the channel gets a call.



Ajeeb pointless takreer kar raha hai yeh banda.



Keyboard warrior aur Youtubers say NATO nay Afghanistan fatah nhn kia...WTF is that even supposed to mean? Paid off journalists nay fatah kar lia? The likes of Sethi and Benazir Shah?



Then he goes on "Gali gali main log army generals ko galian day rahay hain, yeh PTI kay log hain". I didn't see similar outrage and questions when Maryam was saying "Yeh jo dehshatgardi hai is kay peechay wardi hai"...aur when dear baray bhai was naming and shaming generals.



Media's job is to report, to ask a question, to get a response, and publish it. Not go on a 4 minute rant as if they are a N league MNA in a talk show. If you had given this exact content to a N league member sitting on an 8 o clock TV show, it wouldn't seem out of place.



Journalism in this country is turning into a joke now.