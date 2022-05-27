What's new

Imran Khan rebukes Journalist who makes a speech instead of asking a question

shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
151
0
328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
He did right. He needs to stop caring about these hypocrites and come out like cornered tiger now. Every passing day is showing him that it's a banana republic and only might is right here.
 
E

EEE

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 26, 2022
10
0
12
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IK should show some patience and answer with cool-minded. No need to get angry and leave. In democracy people can question you, the guy was only pointing to mistakes.

Asimzranger said:
I hate these yellow page corrupt double standard journalist .
Click to expand...
You just hate people with opposing views. Sab ko pata hai PTI pro journalist kitnay sachay hain.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,604
81
33,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
EEE said:
IK should show some patience and answer with cool-minded. No need to get angry and leave. In democracy people can question you, the guy was only pointing to mistakes.
Click to expand...
Answer what?

The journalist rebuked by IK represents everything wrong with journalism in Pakistan - the guy made a speech (that I almost fell asleep listening to) instead of asking questions.
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,180
-4
3,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
EEE said:
IK should show some patience and answer with cool-minded. No need to get angry and leave. In democracy people can question you, the guy was only pointing to mistakes.


You just hate people with opposing views. Sab ko pata hai PTI pro journalist kitnay sachay hain.
Click to expand...

Democracy doesn't mean you start looking with one eye there are pair of eyes for a reason. Start using your brain bit more and its there for a reason.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,491
3
5,715
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
EEE said:
IK should show some patience and answer with cool-minded. No need to get angry and leave. In democracy people can question you, the guy was only pointing to mistakes.


You just hate people with opposing views. Sab ko pata hai PTI pro journalist kitnay sachay hain.
Click to expand...
gona cry
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,982
26
20,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
About time he did this.

In main say kisi ki jurrat nhn hoti Maryam kay samnay yeh batain karnay ki.

Had IK been the one removing a Geo mic, we would have seen boycotts.

If these people ask Maryam the tough questions, they get banned from further press conferences and the channel gets a call.

Ajeeb pointless takreer kar raha hai yeh banda.

Keyboard warrior aur Youtubers say NATO nay Afghanistan fatah nhn kia...WTF is that even supposed to mean? Paid off journalists nay fatah kar lia? The likes of Sethi and Benazir Shah?

Then he goes on "Gali gali main log army generals ko galian day rahay hain, yeh PTI kay log hain". I didn't see similar outrage and questions when Maryam was saying "Yeh jo dehshatgardi hai is kay peechay wardi hai"...aur when dear baray bhai was naming and shaming generals.

Media's job is to report, to ask a question, to get a response, and publish it. Not go on a 4 minute rant as if they are a N league MNA in a talk show. If you had given this exact content to a N league member sitting on an 8 o clock TV show, it wouldn't seem out of place.

Journalism in this country is turning into a joke now.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
444
-3
870
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I find it odd that PM Khan atleast gave a response criticising the journalist questioning who then proceeded to rant.

PMLN especially Maryam dodges every difficult question and pressitutes don't moan then. She even removed Ary mikes from her recent presser. How is this democracy?

Criticism is only reserved for PTI.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,982
26
20,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
One final thing, in sab ko syasat main galiyan ab yad agayi hain...yeh sab ya to paida pichlay 10 saal main huay hain, ya phir they have selective amnesia. Syasat in the 90's was 20 times worse than what it is now, and Shahbaz Sharif's statements are there for all to see.

I just saw the video, and IK actually gave a complete response to the guy. I thought he just walked off without saying a thing...but he gave a well thought out and calm response to him. Not what I was expecting.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Imran Khan to share letter with journalists and allies
Replies
0
Views
175
ghazi52
ghazi52
Big_bud
Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
Death Adder
Death Adder
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan Podcast with Junaid Akram & Muzammil Hasan [Live]
Replies
2
Views
238
Jango
Jango
S
OIC Summit In Pakistan - PM Imran Khan speech in OIC Summit - 22 Mar 2022
Replies
7
Views
595
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Norwegian
We will not allow Imran or anyone to create anarchy in the country: PM Shehbaz Sharif
2
Replies
22
Views
620
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom