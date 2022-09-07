What's new

Imran Khan rakes in millions of views despite YouTube shutdown

Despite the YouTube shutdown, Imran Khan's speech raked in millions of views across other available social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, etc.
By News Desk

7 September 2022
PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to rake in millions of views on social media platforms despite media censorship of his speeches.
Since Imran Khan has been making explosive speeches lately, targetting state institutions, there have been attempts to ban his speeches. Pertinent to mention that PEMRA had banned the airing of Imran Khan’s speeches live last month.

However, the Islamabad High Court suspended the orders till September 5, saying that PEMRA “cannot ban speeches based on objectionable comments.” On the other hand, it directed the regulatory body to regulate the speeches of Imran Khan and other politicians to ensure the content is not inciting hate towards institutions.
In this regard, reports of YouTube’s brief shutdown across Pakistan emerged ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address during his party’s rally in Peshawar. Several users on Twitter began complaining about the streaming website not working for them. The hashtag #YouTubeDown emerged on the microblogging website as a top trend.
Despite the YouTube shutdown, Imran Khan’s speech raked in millions of views across other available social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, etc. A social media data analyst revealed on Twitter that Imran Khan’s jalsa in Peshawar received 4.13 million views on Facebook, 66 million on Tik Tok, and even YouTube received 3.75 million views despite it being down. PTI also aired its party chairman’s speech on Twitter Space.

Enough is enough: Imran Khan

Due to the censorship, criticism was amassed for the incumbent government yet again for “curbing free speech”. The majority of the public, including PTI leaders and Chairman Imran Khan, lashed out at the PML-N government.

“Imported government is so fearful of the nation rising in support of my message of Haqiqi Azadi that they are imposing a complete blackout of my speeches not only from mainstream media but also by blocking YouTube. Digital censorship hurts the entire IT sector and damages Pakistan’s image globally,” Imran Khan tweeted.
“Interested only in saving its looted wealth through NRO2, this fascist government of cabal of crooks and their backers is willing to harm the interests of Pakistan simply out of fear of PTI’s soaring popularity. Utterly callous and unacceptable,” the former premier further added.


IK has done for Pakistan, which no one, except Quaid e Azam, has. It is our gross misfortune, that traitors like Mir Bajwa, NS, SS, AAZ etc. etc. want to eliminate him.
 

