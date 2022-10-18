Imran Khan raises Alarm Bells as Economic Hitmen try to take Pakistan Down - Arshad Sharif

In this vlog Arshad Sharif discusses the dangers Pakistan is facing. While former PM Imran Khan has been constantly raising alarm bells regarding the imminent dangers we face but this government is not paying any attention. Ishaq Dar is back to his old antics with economic analysts fearing that this time Darnomics would leave Pakistan crippled but he is still being pushed as the saviour of Pakistan from certain quarters. Imran Khan is still holding back, the only leader currently with following from across Pakistan is being pushed out by the system without realising that a leaderless protest would drown the system as we see today. Way forwards? Fresh Elections, ASAP!