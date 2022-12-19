Imran Khan - Punjab Chief Minister

Imran Khan can turn tide on his side. Punjab and KPK fissolution must for relections. IK contest Punjab provincial assembly and become Punjab chief Minister. Center Elections will become a side show and whenever they are held they shall be in IK's pocket.
He can bring reforms in Punjab and would learn first hand provincial politics. He may appoint a senior minister as deputy to look after the province while he leads election campaign for center, and sindh.
