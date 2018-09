Clearly you are incapable of seeing any kind of picture. If the Saudis really are this deep in our internal affairs, then we have big problems to deal with. These are influential and rich people. At least I can confidently say that IK is not one to be "sold" out. Nobody expected him to fix Pakistan in 2 months. All we said was that he is the right person for that job and we want him at the helm. Nawaz is thoroughly an asset of Saudis and your concerns are seriously misplaced if you don't find their involvement disturbing. IK is the only person I want dealing with them. End of.



The real question is, do you and your ilk have the balls to call out Saudi interference? Or is Imran bashing the full extent of your abilities?

Click to expand...