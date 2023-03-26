What's new

Imran Khan Presents his Resolution , part of Election Campaign

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,430
69
39,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Notice you will not find these resolution point on world news reporting I had to extract this info from his actual speech


Election Campaign Goal and Objectives for Pakistan



1- Health Care (Health Insurance for whole family)
  • Health Card Grand for 10 Lakh Rupee per family
  • Enhancement and continuation of Health Card System
  • Protect families from health care cost protect people's health.
  • Ability to go any hospital (Top Level or Middle Class) same prices and same service
  • Get diagnostic done to get better guidance from doctor.
  • Better Access to Medicine
  • $3500-5,000 USD coverage


2- Rashan Program (Targeted subsidy)

People who the government knows their income is low , to offer them direct access to food subsidy. We will maintain data on low income family and help take care of the families
  • Tracking the low income families data with Database / software
  • Helping them first make sure they are supported

3- Business Loan for Young People (No interest loans)

Continuation of "Kamyam Jawan" , successful Youth program
  • Loan to start business to generate income.
  • Be part of tax paying circle

4- House Financing (To Help people rent to own homes)

  • Help working people to rent to own program, Build equity.
  • People can't pay lump sum cash for Property , so monthly plan is idea for working families
  • Work and build equity in your home you own , with help from Banks

5- Modern Facilities in Villages so they have access to amenities

Help people get modern amenities in villages so they are not forced to relocate to big cities and live in slums

  • Builders will be asked to build facilities and residences in villages so the full service is provided in villages so people stay in their own regions and get all services

6- Special Area for people selling on road (Legally protected)

Special permission for Low-income people to sell legally on stalls on road , safe areas where people will not be harassed by Police and their stalls broken or confiscated by Police . Used New York as example how people have stalls on side of street and making income
  • Support for people to own food stands
  • Support for them to park the food stands in protected zones
  • Ensuring the people earning honest income are not bothered by Police or their property confiscated causing them damages

7- Law for Servants and Human Rights [Human Rights Law]

  • Servant - Hiring Family's relation will be bound by contract
  • Income will be defined
  • Work hours will be defined how many hours they will work
  • Their entitlement to rest and have personal time
  • They will have right to vacation
  • They will eat same quality of food as the food eaten by the family they serve


8- Plan to support local industries and Import/export

  • Government will support/help local industries.
  • Help will be provided for import/export process.
  • Necessary support of all kind to Business Communities
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,198
23
21,906
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
That is populist agenda, the most important thing is what his plan to solve Pakistan financial and industry problem ?

Populist agenda can wait, now what his economic plan ?

I dont see Indonesian economist show populist agenda during our 1997- 1999 financial crisis, what I see they were making people swallow hard pill like increasing interest rate very hight and decreasing fuel subsidy, decreasing defense budget and decreasing budget deficit ( less spending )
 
Last edited:
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,430
69
39,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The plan is well explained, look after people first
  • CITIZEN WELFARE FIRST


Policy Making comes later after the elections are done
Details are not provided so opponent can copy paste it


  • Pakistan Under Imran Khan during Covid-19 had surplus of 27 billion Dollars till October 2021 , 5 month before interference in Pakistan's Government running under Imran Khan
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,198
23
21,906
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Election Campaign Goal and Objectives for Pakistan





8- Plan to support local industries and Import/export

  • Government will support/help local industries.
  • Help will be provided for import/export process.
Click to expand...

The most important thing but left with no specifict .....more like he doesnt have any plan on economy with this kind of explanation.....
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,198
23
21,906
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
He needs to see how Hillary Clinton make economic plant during Election. She made a website to explain it and very detail
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,430
69
39,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Imran Khan has already proven he is a Successful Leader how he handled Covid-19 Crisis and kept our industries running with Profit

With all due respect to foreign folks and their Policy Making, their circumstances are not same as Pakistan, as they have different circumstances and availability of massive industries. Certainly any collaboration and suggestions to help improve economy are always appreciated

Pakistan will make policy based on our Nation's best interest.


Don't worry , we already have seen Honorable Imran Khan being successful as a Diplomat/ Negotiator and Leader of nation, His team is always transparent and have solid bench marks for international standards in term of information sharing with people
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,198
23
21,906
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
With all due respect

  • If a Man can make Pakistan run 27 Bullion Dollar Surplus

Yea we trust him 100%
Click to expand...
Bro, you dont know IMF program during 2020-2021 that gave huge USD to many nations. That was sceme prepared during pandemic time

That was also loan
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,430
69
39,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Imran Khan will determine a Path Inshallah , need a trustable government
Citizen of Pakistan prefer "Honest Man" like Imran Khan to Lead

Pakistan's Policy just does not only revolve around IMF

Pakistan's economy generates 360 billion annually. Requires honest people at helm to manage our 360 billion USD annually.
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,714
23
9,555
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indos said:
That is populist agenda, the most important thing is what his plan to solve Pakistan financial and industry problem ?

Populist agenda can wait, now what his economic plan ?

I dont see Indonesian economist show populist agenda during our 1997- 1999 financial crisis, what I see they were making people swallow hard pill like increasing interest rate very hight and decreasing fuel subsidy, decreasing defense budget and decreasing budget deficit ( less spending )
Click to expand...
He stated, if I understand correctly to open up the country to FDI by leveling the playing field for investment. He hopes to initially draw this funding first and foremost from overseas Pakistanis. He gave the example of the community of Pakistani-American doctors and their personal wealth, as well as how much is invested into Dubai by Pakistanis.

Maybe these initiatives will be implemented down the line, after the hard reforms have taken place (over the course of 18-24 months) and the economy looks to be showing signs of recovery to be able to carry the additional cost.

Platforms are vision statements, but I agree, he needs a real economic plan that bridge the gap and can be implemented as soon as he takes office. He need to line up investors now in March 2023, so that by October 2023, all the details for implementation have been worked out.

He did mention tough changes will need to be done, so he is psychologically preparing the people while not making them feel too down about the austerity that will be needed.

Hope and opportunities are what people need to see at this point. We have positive demographics and mismanaged resources on our side. Many experts from the diaspora if motivated may come back to help implement projects if they feel the country makes a truly revolutionary shift to good governance and economic reforms. The early signs will be the valuations of the corporate assets that have recently been undervalued due to the political situation.


Indos said:
He needs to see how Hillary Clinton make economic plant during Election. She made a website to explain it and very detail
Click to expand...
Do you have the link?
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,714
23
9,555
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Imran Khan has already proven he is a Successful Leader how he handled Covid-19 Crisis and kept our industries running with Profit

With all due respect to foreign folks and their Policy Making, their circumstances are not same as Pakistan, as they have different circumstances and availability of massive industries. Certainly any collaboration and suggestions to help improve economy are always appreciated

Pakistan will make policy based on our Nation's best interest.


Don't worry , we already have seen Honorable Imran Khan being successful as a Diplomat/ Negotiator and Leader of nation, His team is always transparent and have solid bench marks for international standards in term of information sharing with people
Click to expand...
Brother, understand @Indos reasonable point. If a free and fair election happens, IK will easily win Inshallah. But, on day 1, there will be no excuses for being a new prime minister or having anyone else to blame. With the state of the economy, the people will accept hard reforms if they Know real improvements are being done. For example, shifting subsidies from non-performing SOEs to investing in profitable entities like agricultural modernization. IK mentioned a lot of waiting to be done, but Covid closed off China for 2 years and just as the PTI government was about to start the reforms the PDM took over.

Phase 2 of CPEC needs to be sped up; shifting Industrial plants from China to Pakistan as well as agricultural modernization need to be worked out now with the Chinese or people expected to implement the reforms while IK was still in office.

We need a plan to refinance the loans or borrow from people Oman way to pay less interest. We need a plan to pay back the tens of billions due over the next few months and years. Taxes on real estate could cover that.

Semi-privatization of SOEs should be considered. An IK government would be good for the neighbors except India, so working out regional connectivity plans such as extending railway links through Afghanistan to Central Asia. Lining up a team (even if made up partially or wholly by non-Pakistanis) with experience in managing railways could be park if it is linked with investors willing to fund the modernization of the railways on a BOT model.

Perhaps IK should appoint a team to meet the Afghans. The current government there met Pakistani officials when they were out of power in the lead up to them taking over in 2021, the Afghans could return the favor and meet up with a delegation from PTI. The sooner that rail link is built between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, Pakistan will regain some geo-economic importance in the light of Russia and Iran’s ever deepening pariah status in the west. A rail link to China could also increase transit trade, and help Pakistan earn revenue.

This may also be the time for the PTI to appoint an team to go to China, now that it has opened up, and reach out to contacts in the railways ministry and see what kind of modernization could be done to become profitable, and then take that to overseas Pakistani investors.

Doing this across all industries, and presenting it to overseas Pakistanis looking to invest, especially when global markets look to be going into recession, would make the investors feel they are helping to save the country while also earning a fair profit (which IK should try to convince them to keep reinvesting into Pakistan).

Sure, every country is different. But people like @Indos have always been well meaning and extremely helpful. We should be learning from his personal experience as well as the experience of his country, so we can implement our reforms quicker (within 5 years) and turn the national economic ship around so the PTI can win re-election in 2028 and continue good governance and good economic management.

Now, I’m not scared sharing all these suggestions openly, because the PDM doesn’t have the trust of investors or elite taxpayers, so they have no hope of implementing these projects. These opportunities, if planned for, will show the electorate and Pakistani business community that if re-elected, IK can bring real change, and they should support him with at least 2/3 direct mandate for PTI.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
65,401
1
52,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Imran Khan will determine a Path Inshallah , need a trustable government
Citizen of Pakistan prefer "Honest Man" like Imran Khan to Lead

Pakistan's Policy just does not only revolve around IMF

Pakistan's economy generates 360 billion annually. Requires honest people at helm to manage our 360 billion USD annually.
Click to expand...

people like you who have stakes in corruption schemes like bahria town are direct beneficiaries of scammers like niazi.

he should be barred for holding any public office. mans a risk to everyone but himself
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,430
69
39,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Policy Making
  • Internal Economic Growth
  • External exports
  • Local state-owned Industries

Imran Khan done brilliantly during Covid-19 kept our balances in
+27 Billion Dollar Surplus range. Till October 2022

I am fully satisfied with handling of Imran Khan of all factors.
  • Covid dealing.
  • Growing friendly ties with Middle East
  • Visiting international Nations
  • Ensuring border control
  • Revival of Cricket in Pakistan
  • Speeding up FATF implementation
  • Hosting OIC Summit
 
Khan_21

Khan_21

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 8, 2014
2,863
-6
5,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What I wanted to see was land reforms. That will truly set PK on the right path. The problem is for land reforms you need to bring militarys vast empire of land under it.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,198
23
21,906
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
FuturePAF said:
Do you have the link?
Click to expand...

I forget, but you can google it I guess.

Jokowi also made very specific economic plan during election. He shows its economic plant on special TV program, there are charts and others, quite specificts. Put it on Youtube so people can see it, but more like showing his achievement in statistical data.

Jokowi plan is actually simple :

Masif infrastructure development
Prudent economic policy
Structural Reform ( Omnibus Law, Online Government/SOE procurement = limiting corruption potential/ Enhancing local product purchase )
Downstreaming raw material
Proactive Minister
Put best economists into Finance Ministry, put best people on SOE, more technocrate than politicians in Cabinet.
Huge support to agriculture ( His administration has completed building 35 dams until 2023 with target is to finish 60 dams until end of 2024)

But that is policy made under relatively healthy economic situation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Punjab Government reinstates Ehsas Program and Health Card
Replies
5
Views
432
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Demand Protection of Vote and Election
Replies
0
Views
103
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to introduce fuel subsidy of Rs50 per liter for poor
Replies
7
Views
155
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
World Bank approves $1.692 billion for rehabilitation in flood-hit Sindh
Replies
6
Views
775
epebble
E
AZADPAKISTAN2009
100% Behind Honorable Imran Khan - Thank you
Replies
13
Views
222
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom