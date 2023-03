Imran Khan Presents his Resolution , part of Election Campaign

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said: Imran Khan has already proven he is a Successful Leader how he handled Covid-19 Crisis and kept our industries running with Profit



With all due respect to foreign folks and their Policy Making, their circumstances are not same as Pakistan, as they have different circumstances and availability of massive industries. Certainly any collaboration and suggestions to help improve economy are always appreciated



Pakistan will make policy based on our Nation's best interest.





Don't worry , we already have seen Honorable Imran Khan being successful as a Diplomat/ Negotiator and Leader of nation, His team is always transparent and have solid bench marks for international standards in term of information sharing with people

Brother, understand @Indos reasonable point. If a free and fair election happens, IK will easily win Inshallah. But, on day 1, there will be no excuses for being a new prime minister or having anyone else to blame. With the state of the economy, the people will accept hard reforms if they Know real improvements are being done. For example, shifting subsidies from non-performing SOEs to investing in profitable entities like agricultural modernization. IK mentioned a lot of waiting to be done, but Covid closed off China for 2 years and just as the PTI government was about to start the reforms the PDM took over.Phase 2 of CPEC needs to be sped up; shifting Industrial plants from China to Pakistan as well as agricultural modernization need to be worked out now with the Chinese or people expected to implement the reforms while IK was still in office.We need a plan to refinance the loans or borrow from people Oman way to pay less interest. We need a plan to pay back the tens of billions due over the next few months and years. Taxes on real estate could cover that.Semi-privatization of SOEs should be considered. An IK government would be good for the neighbors except India, so working out regional connectivity plans such as extending railway links through Afghanistan to Central Asia. Lining up a team (even if made up partially or wholly by non-Pakistanis) with experience in managing railways could be park if it is linked with investors willing to fund the modernization of the railways on a BOT model.Perhaps IK should appoint a team to meet the Afghans. The current government there met Pakistani officials when they were out of power in the lead up to them taking over in 2021, the Afghans could return the favor and meet up with a delegation from PTI. The sooner that rail link is built between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, Pakistan will regain some geo-economic importance in the light of Russia and Iran’s ever deepening pariah status in the west. A rail link to China could also increase transit trade, and help Pakistan earn revenue.This may also be the time for the PTI to appoint an team to go to China, now that it has opened up, and reach out to contacts in the railways ministry and see what kind of modernization could be done to become profitable, and then take that to overseas Pakistani investors.Doing this across all industries, and presenting it to overseas Pakistanis looking to invest, especially when global markets look to be going into recession, would make the investors feel they are helping to save the country while also earning a fair profit (which IK should try to convince them to keep reinvesting into Pakistan).Sure, every country is different. But people like @Indos have always been well meaning and extremely helpful. We should be learning from his personal experience as well as the experience of his country, so we can implement our reforms quicker (within 5 years) and turn the national economic ship around so the PTI can win re-election in 2028 and continue good governance and good economic management.Now, I’m not scared sharing all these suggestions openly, because the PDM doesn’t have the trust of investors or elite taxpayers, so they have no hope of implementing these projects. These opportunities, if planned for, will show the electorate and Pakistani business community that if re-elected, IK can bring real change, and they should support him with at least 2/3 direct mandate for PTI.