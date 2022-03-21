Imran Khan praises Indias independent foreign policy says its always seeks betterment of its people

Vapnope said: Someone remind him that he is in government and responsible for foreign policy of Pakistan. Click to expand...

He is doing more than expected in foreign policy domain.His response was to the people who criticise Pakistan's more neutral and Pakistan centric approach to foreign policy. Both the masters and slaves have a hard time adapting given behavior/expectation coming from a white master mentality.No one is going to nuke us for it so chill, the western world will adapt with time just have to see off this phase, right now they are doing everything in their power ( going for a regime change is the most extreme step after the FATF etc fiasco but they are a bit itchy at the moment) to stop Pakistan walking down an independent road.Given the rapidly evolving dynamics in the world there is no other way but to remain neutral. Being the bitch of the West will only get us fucked ( they **** their bitches harder than their enemies and throw them like used condoms) . Frankly I am more afraid of establishment bowing down than the governemnt.India foreign policy is spot on and frankly India is more dependant on the West than Pakistan ( this might be a surprise to some here with preformed misconceptions) apart from the China card.Condoleezza Rice was the nuland of Pakistan, Pakistan fought back and got Khan now they are again tightening the screws.They will be going against China in the near future and all of this is setting up the stage. Need to be very careful going forward.