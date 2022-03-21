What's new

Imran Khan praises Indias independent foreign policy says its always seeks betterment of its people

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
well Mr.IK you cant afford while they can - this is the difference
not every nation and its circumstances are built for this kinda foreign policy

Elephant can't meat, while tigers can't eat grass
 
Patriot forever

Vapnope said:
Someone remind him that he is in government and responsible for foreign policy of Pakistan.
He is doing more than expected in foreign policy domain.

His response was to the people who criticise Pakistan's more neutral and Pakistan centric approach to foreign policy. Both the masters and slaves have a hard time adapting given behavior/expectation coming from a white master mentality.

No one is going to nuke us for it so chill, the western world will adapt with time just have to see off this phase, right now they are doing everything in their power ( going for a regime change is the most extreme step after the FATF etc fiasco but they are a bit itchy at the moment) to stop Pakistan walking down an independent road.

Given the rapidly evolving dynamics in the world there is no other way but to remain neutral. Being the bitch of the West will only get us fucked ( they **** their bitches harder than their enemies and throw them like used condoms) . Frankly I am more afraid of establishment bowing down than the governemnt.


India foreign policy is spot on and frankly India is more dependant on the West than Pakistan ( this might be a surprise to some here with preformed misconceptions) apart from the China card.

Condoleezza Rice was the nuland of Pakistan, Pakistan fought back and got Khan now they are again tightening the screws.

They will be going against China in the near future and all of this is setting up the stage. Need to be very careful going forward.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

Patriot forever said:
He is doing more than expected in foreign policy domain.
No he isn't his foreign policy has been a failure with nothing much to show. Also please stop this 'western saazish' BS. It's only when he starts getting cold feet that he remember 'oh yeah the west is after me'? This is just a populist move with nothing to show in evidence. He himself has contacts within the US as do other political parties.
 
B.K.N

He is an idiot no one elected him for foreign policy and no one cares about bidens phone call or Russia main honay wala istaqbal of him. He should only talk about internal problems. Tell people the reasons behind increase in oil price etc
 
Patriot forever

Tomcats said:
No he isn't his foreign policy has been a failure with nothing much to show. Also please stop this 'western saazish' BS. It's only when he starts getting cold feet that he remember 'oh yeah the west is after me'? This is just a populist move with nothing to show in evidence. He himself has contacts within the US as do other political parties.
Nope I am not. You probably don't know how US foreign policy works.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505536619230552068
Guess what happened to rahul ghandi if he ever praised Pakistan policy ?? He would be called traitor, extremist by hindutva gang

B.K.N said:
He is an idiot no one elected him for foreign policy and no one cares about bidens phone call or Russia main honay wala istaqbal of him. He should only talk about internal problems. Tell people the reasons behind increase in oil price etc
Ab khoton ko woh kia samjay patrol prices ka ?? Insan hoty to samjh jaty sari dunya ma badh gai hain :lol;
 

