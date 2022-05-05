What's new

Imran Khan Podcast with Junaid Akram & Muzammil Hasan [Live]

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,080
1
2,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Junaid Akram is a popular social media influencer and vlogger. The social media users believe he is quite critical of the policies of Imran Khan. Regardless of that, social media users believe that the podcast will be entertaining when Junaid Akram will ask tough questions with Imran Khan.

In his first ever podcast, Former Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan talks about who backstabbed him, what went wrong with the establishment and how friends became foes. Find all the answers in TCM's conversation with the Former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
 
Last edited:
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,080
1
2,761
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
None is allowed to stay neutral in Islam, either you are with Good (Haq), or you are with Evil (batil) -

If you are being neutral in the battle between good and evil, it means you are siding with Evil

- Imran Khan

Start from 38 Mins:
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,572
24
19,960
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Listening to the first part, he seems disappointed with the people he gave ticket to previously. It's atleast a good thing he acknowledges that fact and is looking to make amends and choose the right people, with the right motives for politics.

Secondly, he clearly mentions, I think for the first time, that Aleem Khan was trying to get his 400 kanal land in Ravi legal, and that was not on. If this is the case, that is a very commendable step. Same with JKT. Agr yeh in dono par action na karta, everyone would have said that he is catering to his friends, aur jab apnon kay khilaf action karo, to phir is mulk main woh lotay ho jatay hain. Hats off to him for taking a stand on this issue.

Aleem Khan btw also is in trouble in Islamabad with Park View city. Keep an eye out for that.

Now IK needs to see the Farah Khan issue to it's logical end.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Black.Mamba
Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6
2
Replies
22
Views
674
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan Speech at PTI Workers Convention Lahore 27 April 2022 [Video]
Replies
9
Views
278
Death Adder
Death Adder
INDIAPOSITIVE
Imran Khan likely to become target of ‘Deep Fake’ FREAKY videos
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
U
Jemima Goldsmiths (and Imran Khans ) children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
2
Replies
15
Views
569
One_Nation
O
K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
283
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom