Imran Khan Podcast with Junaid Akram & Muzammil Hasan [Live]

Listening to the first part, he seems disappointed with the people he gave ticket to previously. It's atleast a good thing he acknowledges that fact and is looking to make amends and choose the right people, with the right motives for politics.



Secondly, he clearly mentions, I think for the first time, that Aleem Khan was trying to get his 400 kanal land in Ravi legal, and that was not on. If this is the case, that is a very commendable step. Same with JKT. Agr yeh in dono par action na karta, everyone would have said that he is catering to his friends, aur jab apnon kay khilaf action karo, to phir is mulk main woh lotay ho jatay hain. Hats off to him for taking a stand on this issue.



Aleem Khan btw also is in trouble in Islamabad with Park View city. Keep an eye out for that.



Now IK needs to see the Farah Khan issue to it's logical end.