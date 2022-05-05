Imran Khan Podcast with Junaid Akram & Muzammil Hasan [Live]

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Junaid Akram is a popular social media influencer and vlogger. The social media users believe he is quite critical of the policies of Imran Khan. Regardless of that, social media users believe that the podcast will be entertaining when Junaid Akram will ask tough questions with Imran Khan.
In his first ever podcast, Former Primer Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan talks about who backstabbed him, what went wrong with the establishment and how friends became foes. Find all the answers in TCM's conversation with the Former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
