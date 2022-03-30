What's new

Imran Khan Please Resign Enmasse from All the Assemblies

It is confirmed now. Mqm would join PDM

Your tenure as PM Pakistan has ended. Establishment wants you gone. Till now you have played defensively. You literally allowed your enemies to play openly against you. You didn't impose governor rule in Sindh when you could have. You acted weakly

Now you are about to become first ever Prime Minister who would be ousted by vote of no confidence

Don't wait for that

Ask your party to resign enmasse from all assemblies including KPK assembly. Disable the whole system. Don't get yourself humiliated and don't give rule of Pakistan to your enemies on a platter

Just f*cking do something. End this passiveness. Just show some aggression.
 
Letting convict go abroad on panda’s direction and given that extension was the historical blunder made by “may inko nahi choroonga” tunay kudh sab ko chora hay… I have never scene such a third class shit doctrine and worst Army Chief in the history of Pakistan..

Once he said “mujhe media ka bara pressure tha ye marjayega isko janay do” tu darasal ye PM sahab ye farma rahay thay indirectly he can’t hold the pressure of this f***** media so how the **** he can hold the pressure of western establishment? Soochnay wali baat he… the day he allowed that Altaf Hussain 2, I literally stopped my all support… u got vote from many kay may isko nahi choroonga and at the end u allowed him to go beyond the jurisdiction of the state I mean how could someone do such a ****** blunder. Insane!!!!
 
Nothing is gonna happen bro.
 
You have to be a “kuti shakseit” to be a PM of this pure land.

Whatever happens next in terms of national security, only military is to blame because no new PM will actually give a shit about country, neither does Supreme Court jackasses
 
Bhai, his government is done.

1) Didn’t get rid of Buzdar
2) Beef with Tarin group, should have kept him rather than begging Chaudhary’s for their 3 seats out of 5 and basically giving Punjab to them
3) Doesn’t listen to advisors, brought overseas Pakistani that were useless (I know Gill as I do business with him here in the states)
4) Didn’t bring people that would provide him back support, rather he has to support them. Meaning bring people with some pull and not dead horses
5) Shouldn’t have given extension to COAS who wetted his doti, I’m sorry but I have to believe that MNA
6) Dude is to hard headed doesn’t listen

I can go on but their were issues, even though his heart was in the right place.
 
It is over man

Don't let Imran Khan humiliated for false hopes. Disable the system before enemies of Imran Khan capture it
 
People said and I refused to listen or admit it but alas it’s true. PMIK, while a great guy isn’t built to handle the dirty state of Pakistan's politics.

Which power in Pakistan really cares about the average person. No one.

Politicians, next to lawyers the worst of people, especially Pakistani.
Supreme Court, just there to collect that fat paycheck
Military, as long as things work for them.

Why else do you wonder then that people who get a chance to have a better life outside Pakistan run with the opportunity?


Today I have lost a great deal of respect and love to PA. They sat back letting the zombies eat the country once again.
 
tarin and pervez ilahi both on board now.

as for mqmp, either they will not go with opposition or split like bap.

mqmp will lost support of people and will be stamp for good
 
Either way I feel he's done for, unless their is some divine intervention or something.
 
He as PM can do lots of thing and its not over. House arrest etc to corrupt MNA on day of voting etc. Speaker dont count the vote, they cant do anything to speaker worst is they can deseat speaker like gillani in PPP era.

Not all Pmln mna are happy with this bander bant.
 

