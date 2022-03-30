Imran Khan Please Resign Enmasse from All the Assemblies

Bhai, his government is done.



1) Didn’t get rid of Buzdar

2) Beef with Tarin group, should have kept him rather than begging Chaudhary’s for their 3 seats out of 5 and basically giving Punjab to them

3) Doesn’t listen to advisors, brought overseas Pakistani that were useless (I know Gill as I do business with him here in the states)

4) Didn’t bring people that would provide him back support, rather he has to support them. Meaning bring people with some pull and not dead horses

5) Shouldn’t have given extension to COAS who wetted his doti, I’m sorry but I have to believe that MNA

6) Dude is to hard headed doesn’t listen



I can go on but their were issues, even though his heart was in the right place.