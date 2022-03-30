Imran Khan Please Resign Enmasse from All the Assemblies

It is confirmed now. Mqm would join PDM
Your tenure as PM Pakistan has ended. Establishment wants you gone. Till now you have played defensively. You literally allowed your enemies to play openly against you. You didn't impose governor rule in Sindh when you could have. You acted weakly
Now you are about to become first ever Prime Minister who would be ousted by vote of no confidence
Don't wait for that
Ask your party to resign enmasse from all assemblies including KPK assembly. Disable the whole system. Don't get yourself humiliated and don't give rule of Pakistan to your enemies on a platter
Just f*cking do something. End this passiveness. Just show some aggression.
Your tenure as PM Pakistan has ended. Establishment wants you gone. Till now you have played defensively. You literally allowed your enemies to play openly against you. You didn't impose governor rule in Sindh when you could have. You acted weakly
Now you are about to become first ever Prime Minister who would be ousted by vote of no confidence
Don't wait for that
Ask your party to resign enmasse from all assemblies including KPK assembly. Disable the whole system. Don't get yourself humiliated and don't give rule of Pakistan to your enemies on a platter
Just f*cking do something. End this passiveness. Just show some aggression.
Last edited: