TBS Report22 July, 2020, 02:55 pmLast modified: 22 July, 2020, 02:58 pmPakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over phone on Wednesday afternoon.During the 15-minute phone call around 1pm, they exchanged pleasantries and Imran Khan enquired about the current coronavirus situation in Bangladesh and the steps taken to fight against the dreaded virus.In reply, Sheikh Hasina informed him the details about the steps taken by the government to fight the pandemic.The Pakistan premier also asked about the flood situation of Bangladesh.Prime Minister Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim made the disclosure to the media.