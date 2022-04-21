What's new

Imran Khan - Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,302
44
23,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In yesterday's Twitter space attended by nearly half a million people Imran Khan told supporters not to criticise the army.

20220421_043403.jpg



Find another Pakistani leader who's ever put national interest ahead of his own political benefit.
 
I

I.R.A

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
11,138
16
13,885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Iraq
Fauj and holy cows masquerading as Fauj are two different things (pole opposite in ideologies and even in how it ends for them).

The ordinary Fauji jawan don't go for foreign courses (software update), they remain Pakistani, they are willing to face the bullets, live in the worst conditions, fight to the last bullet and drop of their blood and lay down their lives believing they have done the right thing for the right cause, their orphaned children, their widowed wives, their old parents will kiss Pakistani flag, smile and try comfort themselves thinking that their father, their husband, their son died a shaheed.

On the other hand ....... what these holy cows masquerading as Fauj have done is cash those sacrifices as parasites, blackmail and oppress their own countrymen, try building an empire that benefits them. Can they even sleep properly after all they do. Their drama would have flopped a long ago if it wasn't for common Pakistanis to ignore their blunders and still believe that no they are the most patriotic loyal Pakistanis .... heck they have turned out to the most coward fearful lot (from Abbottabad to what not and what not).

The real fauj doesn't need to worry ......... the ones piggybacking the real fauj the mighty jarnail .... they should start worrying cause it was never going to last forever.
 
malikahmed91279

malikahmed91279

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 2, 2017
79
0
50
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Believe me or not, whatever happens is good for Pakistan, IK popularity reach on peak only because of previous incident, he wasn't able to get same support in next 50 years of struggle, He have learnt many things, he fall only to rise again,
 
Laser

Laser

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 5, 2011
12
0
21
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hahahahahahahaha.

Bherain hamesha bahut hoti hain. Sher kam hotay hain. in bikao bheron ko sher pr tarjeeh mat do. Bikao Hamesha Bikao hi hotay hain
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
759
0
1,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
He is playing politics. He calls them Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq, and then says don't say anything bad about the military. They are not idiots.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Areesh
  • Locked
Has Imran Khan Successfully Destroyed the Institution of Army too?
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Xestan
Establishment never gave any options, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Army to intervene
Replies
13
Views
374
Adnan12333
A
Akshay89
Indian Muslims also voted for creation of Pakistan: Pakistan PM Imran Khan during show of strength rally
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
INDIAPOSITIVE
Opinion | Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan
Replies
11
Views
513
peagle
peagle
Windjammer
I Stand With Imran Khan - please Share!!
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
5K
The Terminator
The Terminator

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom