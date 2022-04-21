Imran Khan - Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan

Fauj and holy cows masquerading as Fauj are two different things (pole opposite in ideologies and even in how it ends for them).



The ordinary Fauji jawan don't go for foreign courses (software update), they remain Pakistani, they are willing to face the bullets, live in the worst conditions, fight to the last bullet and drop of their blood and lay down their lives believing they have done the right thing for the right cause, their orphaned children, their widowed wives, their old parents will kiss Pakistani flag, smile and try comfort themselves thinking that their father, their husband, their son died a shaheed.



On the other hand ....... what these holy cows masquerading as Fauj have done is cash those sacrifices as parasites, blackmail and oppress their own countrymen, try building an empire that benefits them. Can they even sleep properly after all they do. Their drama would have flopped a long ago if it wasn't for common Pakistanis to ignore their blunders and still believe that no they are the most patriotic loyal Pakistanis .... heck they have turned out to the most coward fearful lot (from Abbottabad to what not and what not).



The real fauj doesn't need to worry ......... the ones piggybacking the real fauj the mighty jarnail .... they should start worrying cause it was never going to last forever.