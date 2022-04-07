Imran Khan & Pak Army Chief Bajwa are on the same page on ‘foreign conspiracy' : Fawad Chaudhry

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: COAS Bajwa also said Pakistan found other sources to get weapons when denied by the US. Click to expand...

What Bajwa stated was 50/50 remember he did say “Russia has legitimate security concerns” that need to be addressed. That basically says they are ok to pursue actions to guard their national security (which is US using NATO to expand) but then also saying it’s sad civilians had to die. You really have to study his words carefully.