Imran Khan & Pak Army Chief Bajwa are on the same page on ‘foreign conspiracy' : Fawad Chaudhry

Nothing could be further from the truth...
Bajwa's statement with regards to Russia and US, at the ISL security dialogue in direction contradiction of PMIK's foreign policy stance tells a very different story.
maybe they don't have a lot of sympathetic ears in the national media. many Indian media houses are owned by politicians so they generally don't have that problem here. and of course no matter how much you hate the sem2sem they do speak the same language.What's up with giving interviews to Indian channels
Absolutely pathetic from Fawad Chaudhary
He is not a sitting minister as the assembly is dissolvedWhat's up with giving interviews to Indian channels
He is no longer a sitting minister.What's up with giving interviews to Indian channels
COAS Bajwa also said Pakistan found other sources to get weapons when denied by the US.
1000000 times better than Indian oneThis is our press.
What Bajwa stated was 50/50 remember he did say “Russia has legitimate security concerns” that need to be addressed. That basically says they are ok to pursue actions to guard their national security (which is US using NATO to expand) but then also saying it’s sad civilians had to die. You really have to study his words carefully.