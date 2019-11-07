Imran Khan Orders to Launch E-Voting System for Next Elections

Jazzbot said: Finally a robust voting mechanism and right to vote for overseas Pakistanis. I really wish this is done, tested and implemented across entire country before next elections and is dry run during by-elections as test case in at least a few constituencies. Click to expand...

Picture this: MPA's MNA's to go the way of the dodo when all you need for public policy making is to put an issue out to vote and get it from the e-voting system. No need of representatives when a citizen can make his voice heard on multiple issues just on a click of a button.