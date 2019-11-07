Imran Khan Orders to Launch E-Voting System for Next Elections

What's new

The PTI-led federal government is making efforts to introduce an e-voting system in the next general elections to ensure impartiality and transparency.


During a press briefing after a recent cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directions to concerned authorities to expedite efforts to introduce the e-voting system.

The Minister added that PM Imran also expressed his desire to include overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections because they have been central to the economic progress of the country.

While speaking about the upcoming Senate elections, the Minister reiterated that PM Imran’s open ballot efforts for Senate elections will ensure transparency in the electoral process.

In November 2020, PM Imran had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country.

The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections, and allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

Finally. No long queues and thappa democracy. Just pair it up with the citizen portal and establish a secure backend using IBM hyperledger.
 
Finally a robust voting mechanism and right to vote for overseas Pakistanis. I really wish this is done, tested and implemented across entire country before next elections and is dry run during by-elections as test case in at least a few constituencies.
 
Picture this: MPA's MNA's to go the way of the dodo when all you need for public policy making is to put an issue out to vote and get it from the e-voting system. No need of representatives when a citizen can make his voice heard on multiple issues just on a click of a button.
 
