Imran khan openly calls out Biden administration for regime change in Pakistan

VCheng said:
And what makes exPMIK think he will get a response? He is only playing to his followers who are already convinced, so even this seems to be redundant.
I mean what else is expected from a populist? Using religion and anti americanism are the two best tools available in Pakistan.
 
IK words were enough for PTI extreme supporters.

Yesterday he was defending Farah Khan

Today backing up claim from some random 35 sec TV talk show shot of Rebecca Grant. Shahbzz Gill is in US recently. He went to pay her? :laugh: Maybe she is old friend of Shahbaz Gill

image.png


Who is giving him these advises? Shahbaz Gill ny lagta IK ky twitter account password ly liya hai. :rofl:
 

