Imran Khan only want chaos as he said that Atom bomb on Pakistan is better than this government. So desperate he is.

Hope he has sehat saholat card otherwise Sind should offer him Benazir health card.

Such delirium was last observed with Caligula and his demise.
He will end like Altaf Hussian.

Wait and see when days are nearing he is getting desperate blaming entire Pakistan. He does not care about anything as he only wants reliefe from Foreign funding case and change ECP chairman.

A person who wants destruction only belongs to asylum.

Just think after his words who will wants to talk or even have sane chat with him internationally as they know he is mentally ill.
 
He will end like Altaf Hussian.

Wait and see when days are nearing he is getting desperate blaming entire Pakistan. He does not care about anything as he only wants reliefe from Foreign funding case and change ECP chairman.

A person who wants destruction only belongs to asylum.

Just think after his words who will wants to talk or even have sane chat with him internationally as they know he is mentally ill.
Caligula Niazi should be given help on urgent basis before he asks people to strap bombs and march to Islamabad for his empire.
 
Caligula Niazi should be given help on urgent basis before he asks people to strap bombs and march to Islamabad for his empire.
Yes that is why i said again Imran Khan belong to Taliban. He is mentally chaos and this is words of Sheik Rasheed that Imran Khan said.

2 Weeks back Sheik Rasheed said that we might burn alive our people in the long march. Who says these kind of things?

Source: Geo Patwari News
Dunya news and Ary reported the same.

Just see the Jalsa. Why debate when there is a video of him.

Just see yourself no need to trust me.
 
Yes that is why i said again Imran Khan belong to Taliban. He is mentally chaos and this is words of Sheik Rasheed that Imran Khan said.

2 Weeks back Sheik Rasheed said that we might burn alive our people in the long march. Who says these kind of things?
Talibans are much more tolerant than PTI fans. You will see examples of it in this very thread.
 

