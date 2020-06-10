What's new

Imran Khan officially defends his statement on U-turn

Norwegian

Norwegian

BATMAN said:
His mentality is same as any other PTI in street.
He did forgot to mention the name of his idealistic leaders.
He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.
But since you Bhutwaris have neither the capability nor mental strength to understand this wisdom, it's better to continue your propaganda.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Norwegian said:
He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.
But since you Bhutwaris have neither the capability nor mental strength to understand this wisdom, it's better to continue your propaganda.
Every one who question wisdom in IK statements is patwari for youthia party.
your leader should rename him self Imran Nazi.
 
BHarwana

BHarwana

Norwegian said:
He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.
But since you Bhutwaris have neither the capability nor mental strength to understand this wisdom, it's better to continue your propaganda.
Don't try to provoke a fight between supporters of 2 political parties. It is some thing very bad to do.
 
Jf Thunder

Jf Thunder

what an idiot
but as always
if IK says murder is cool
PTI idiots will start murdering people
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Jf Thunder said:
typical PTI mentality
comparing a sh*t like Imran Khan
with a Great Leader like Quaid E Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal?

how low can PTI followers get?
if this goes on they will say that Imran Khan was the founder of Pakistan

Allah save us all
The post illustrates why Bhutwaris can't be reasoned it. Both Allama Iqbal and Jinnah took U-turns on their ideology. Imran Khan has never taken U-turn on that. So Imran Khan is still not that great as Jinnah or Allama Iqbal.
 
Salza

Salza

He is enjoying this.. Look our entire media has nothing else to do other than discussing the defination of u turn these days.... IK is literally trolling our idiotic media.
 
bafxet

bafxet

To the surprise of his supporters IK has now started talking nonsense.
 
