Imran Khan officially defends his statement on U-turn

His mentality is same as any other PTI in street.
He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.His mentality is same as any other PTI in street.
He did forgot to mention the name of his idealistic leaders.
Every one who question wisdom in IK statements is patwari for youthia party.He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.
But since you Bhutwaris have neither the capability nor mental strength to understand this wisdom, it's better to continue your propaganda.
Don't try to provoke a fight between supporters of 2 political parties. It is some thing very bad to do.He mentioned Hitler and Napoleon, not because they are his "favorites" but because both didn't take U-turn on their fatal decision to invade mighty Russia.
But since you Bhutwaris have neither the capability nor mental strength to understand this wisdom, it's better to continue your propaganda.
IK needs to select his words carefully as jahil go apeshit on everything they can't comprehend.Every one who question wisdom in IK statements is patwari for youthia party.
your leader should rename him self Imran Nazi.
typical PTI mentality
The post illustrates why Bhutwaris can't be reasoned it. Both Allama Iqbal and Jinnah took U-turns on their ideology. Imran Khan has never taken U-turn on that. So Imran Khan is still not that great as Jinnah or Allama Iqbal.typical PTI mentality
comparing a sh*t like Imran Khan
with a Great Leader like Quaid E Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal?
how low can PTI followers get?
if this goes on they will say that Imran Khan was the founder of Pakistan
Allah save us all