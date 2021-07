The harsh reality is, that the only reason we have to talk to insurgents is because our security apparatus failed to effectively fight them. We've been loosing countless men time and time again, in the same manner since last 20 years (ambushes, IEDs, raids etc..) and the top brass has remained indifferent to it.



Now what we have is a nuclear nation, which boasts about having the strongest army in the region, the most powerful intelligence agency and what not, being brought to it's knees by a handful of people. This should be a moment of shame rather than anything. And I'm sorry if this sounds harsh, but this is the reality.