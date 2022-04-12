IMRAN KHAN: Neither the army nor foreign powers can save Pakistan / true democracy

IK's video message before the Peshawar Jalsa mentions how only truly patriotic people can save this country and its 'democracy,' not the army or foreign powers.
I hope his language gets clearer and he exposes the snakes, regardless of institution more directly.
Source: https://tribune.com.pk/story/235217...try-only-people-can-safeguard-democracy-imran
