IMRAN KHAN: Neither the army nor foreign powers can save Pakistan / true democracy

PTI ruled KPK for almost ten years but due to law and order situations,i know its performance was not that spectacular.
But now:
As KPK is quite stable:

What is the future of KPK, Gilgit Baltistan,Azad Kashmir economy under PTI rule?
@ziaulislam @Yousafzai_M

Current economic situation is:
KPK-35 Billion USD
Gilgit Baltistan-5 Billion USD
Azad Kashmir-8 billion USD

This is not enough.Imran khan will have come up with massive projects to push KPK economy to at least 100 Billion.Technological and industrial revolution in KPK is the only way forward.

I hope Khan will not disappoint KPKians.
 

