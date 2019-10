Imran Khan Named in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019

Imran Khan captained the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, built a world-class cancer hospital in Lahore, then a top-notch university for kids who could never have dreamed of attending one.



Twenty-two years after getting into Pakistani politics, Khan became the Prime Minister of the country.



Other leaders in Times’ list include American President Donald Trump, young climate change activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Pope Francis, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, among others.



Famous footballer, Mohamed Salah, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, American comedian Hasan Minhaj, Emilia Clarke, known for her role as the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones, Dwayne Johnson, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga are also in the list.



