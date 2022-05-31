What's new

Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists, claims Maryam Nawaz

1654017238708.png

  • "Imran Khan is a gang leader," Maryam Nawaz says.
  • She claims Khan's campaign dangerous than terrorism.
  • "What difference is there between Khan and terrorists?"
MURREE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Tuesday former prime minister Imran Khan is "more dangerous than terrorists", as she slammed the party's recent riots in Islamabad.

Khan had called off the long march last week, fearing more bloodshed, as protest rallies across the country resulted in the death of three — two PTI workers and a police constable.

But in her address at an event today, the PML-N vice president said: "Imran Khan is a gang leader [...] his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism."

Read more: Interior minister warns of ‘strict’ action against PTI in case of long march

The PML-N leader said Khan had admitted in a recent interview that his party workers were armed, whereas, in her rallies, "not a single person carries weapons".

"Our goal is not to spread fitnah and fasad (anarchy and lawlessness). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's people have understood the politics of Khan, which is why they were not part of his long march and his facial expressions were enough to show that the long march failed," she added.

She went on to say that ahead of the long march, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found weapons at the residence of a PTI leader.

"If a person is openly accepting that they are involved in terrorist activities, then should we let them off the hook?"

'Political facade'​

The PML-N leader asked Khan to remove the "political veil" from his face if he wants to continue committing terrorism in Pakistan, as once authorities see his real face, then he would be dealt with like "terrorists".

"Imran Khan has put up a political facade and is involved in armed terrorism under its guise [...] and he knows that once November passes, his conspiracy will fail," she said.

Read more: Imran Khan denies contacting Malik Riaz for reconciliation with Asif Zardari

Maryam warned that "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" would be launched against "fasadis" — Khan and supporters — for bringing back peace and stability to the country.

The PML-N leader added that the ousted prime minister was not waging jihad, but "fasad" and the government would do everything in its power to stop this "fasad".

"What difference is there between Khan and terrorists? Even terrorists attack Pakistan with weapons. Moreover, the KP chief minister has also hinted at a clash between his province and the federation."

Maryam said since Khan was removed from the prime minister's office, he has set fires across the country.

"These are only the goals of a terrorist."
www.geo.tv

Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists, claims Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan is a gang leader [...] his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism, says Maryam
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Plastic surgery is very dangerous for brainless people.


By the way fools_nightmare are you in this video. :

 
Baji bilkul se ke ri ne. Taliban Khan chor'a di neend urra ke deshat pila rya mulak vich.

IMRAN KHAN!

Saddi naik aur shareef baaji nu na tang kar. UK dafaa ho ja avde bachaya kol takay ussi sakoon nal mulak loot sak ye.
 
M. Sarmad said:
An unhealthy obsession
Click to expand...

Yaar eh saara imran tharki budday da kasoor'a. Sadi baji da picha ne chaad da. Pelay bushra bibi kisay di nani paaja ke le aya bani gala, hun qaum di beti di talaash karda pirda.

Ussi eston import ban kita ke es budday tharki da viagra te band ho jaway.
 
