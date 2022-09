Imran Khan Met Gen Bajwa at the President's House!

According to the writer Saleem Safi), IK repeatedly sent his requests for a meeting with Gen. Bajwa through general's relatives, retired army officers, and his personal friends. Even Zalmay Khalilzad was used to request Gen. Bajwa for a meeting. Punjab CM and President Alvi were consistently requesting the general for a meeting with IK. Finally general budged and agreed to meet IK.



During the meeting, IK requested the general to ask BAAP and MQM to support PTI again to make him PM once more. General refused to entertain that request. More than that IK was told, with all figures and facts that Pakistan would have defaulted in June this year had IK remained in government. He was also told that his anti-America stance too severely damaged Pak-America relations.



With IK's insistence and requests from Alvi during the meeting, they were told that military was not against IK or PTI and miliraty did not want the same thing happen to IK as was done with ZA BHutto and Nawaz Sharif. But military cannot get a fresh election for them. IK can try to remove the current government by using all constitutional means if he can do.



I am sure IK has no chance to return to power at all. But Allah SwT knows the best.