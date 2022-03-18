What's new

Imran Khan meets Gen. Bajwa in Islamabad - 18th March 2022

V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
682
3
1,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1647619084495.png



The meeting lasted an hour. Pakistan's social media is of the view that the establishment wants Imran out, and want the old faces back in the game of Pakistani politics. Let's wait and see.

Some are saying that Bajwa does not want to see Faiz Hameed becoming the next army chief.

Reasons for Bajwa's concerns, and why some men in the establishment might want IK out:

1) Imran Khan will become the sole power centre in Pakistan.
2) Army will lose all leverage over other political parties.
3) A huge chunk of army brats are studying, living in the USA, and have a general soft corner for the West. Hence, they don't want IK to go into Sino-Russia block.

Feel free to add more stuff.
 
Last edited:
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,166
1
4,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
V. Makarov said:
View attachment 825262


The meeting lasted an hour. Pakistan's social media is of the view that the establishment wants Imran out, and want the old faces back in the game of Pakistani politics. Let's wait and see.
Click to expand...

All speculations and propaganda. Nothing confirmed, what happened in the meeting.
Though Pakistan Armed Forces keeping them clean, the politicos and their social media touts want to drag them in filth game.
 
Dark-Silence

Dark-Silence

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 17, 2017
44
0
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
with current uncertainty in the world, any change in Pakistan will be disaster.
Our Rulers (Political and Military) still not seeing what's happening behind the wall
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,336
8
13,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We all have high regards for Pak Fauj, but the neutrality, if there is any is not an option at this make or break juncture.

Why they didn't, knowing fully the corruption and money laundering during the Zardari and Nawaz era, the decade of darkness, throw them out, overtly or covertly.

They remained neutral when the ten year rule of them ruined the economy...

PM IK was right about no such thing as being 'Apolitical', and that jibe of 'Janwar neutral hota hai' not directed towards them??, was a subtle passing remark.


Time to take sides...be with the justice and truth.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 23, Members: 15, Guests: 8)

Similar threads

Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
157
The Eagle
The Eagle
PaklovesTurkiye
COAS General Bajwa briefed on army’s role in Rs1.1tr Karachi uplift plan
Replies
0
Views
441
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment
Replies
7
Views
545
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
313ghazi
England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa
2 3
Replies
33
Views
835
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
P
General Bajwa wins hearts and minds at LUMS
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
SuvarnaTeja
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom