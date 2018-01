READMUST READ

IMRAN KHAN MARRIES HIS SPIRITUAL-GUIDER (ALLEGEDLY)

2 hoursNo comment4 viewsOne of Pakistan’s most famous personalities, Imran Khan Niazi, the PTI Chairman and for many, the future of Pakistan, has once again come into the headlines.According to various media sources, Imran Khan Niazi has entered his third marriage, hoping to be luckier this time out. The reports also suggest that the PIT Chieftain has married his former Spiritual Guider, who he used to visit for a clearer sense and intake of life.Source: samaa.tvSome are still saying that the news might be incorrect and should be considered as a rumor, but Imran Cheema, the The News journalist who got Nawaz Sharif disqualified over Panama Leaks, has confirmed the news himself.Imran Khan had previously married Jemima Khan and Reham Khan, unfortunately, his marriages to both failed miserably – the one with Reham Khan in particular being an absolute social/political disaster. Many on Twitter and other social media platforms claim that Imran Khan has married Bibi Bushra a.k.a Ms. Pinky, who now advises Imran Khan on each move he makes.According to The News,The News further states that:Only time will tell how credible this news story is but currently. social media is rumbling with the news of Imran Khan getting married again.