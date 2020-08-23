Imran Khan - Man of the year

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan declared ‘Muslim Man of the Year’

Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre says he won title for his peace effortsDubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared as Muslim Man of the Year 2020 by Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.Imran won the title in the recent list of the most persuasive Muslims in the world issued by the Centre.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran has also become the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter, boasting 10.5 million followers on the social media platform.The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) is an autonomous research entity with the Royal Aal Al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan.Imran’s name has been included in The Muslim 500 – the Most Influential Muslims In the World published by the RISSC.