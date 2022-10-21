Imran Khan live speech

What's new

Bilal.

VCheng said:
Then the prosecution case will be hard to prove.
Please watch the video below:


- The date of declaration applied for assets till 30-June.

- the assets were declared to tax authorities when applicable.

- the declaration can only be challenged within 120 days after submission per the law.

- per the law it’s not even prosecutable after the time bar of 120 days is lapsed.


Other points too, please watch the video.
 
can anyone give the basic gist of what he's saying? He's speaking too fast and too complexly for me to understand
 
villageidiot

VCheng said:
Even here the argument here is not about the falsehood of the affidavit, but time limit for prosecution. So much for being corruption free, I suppose.



We shall soon know by due process.
Congratulations, you've successfully proved your point. IK = Nawaz = Zardari, Because you know? False affidavit and stuff.
 
villageidiot said:
Because the only only time an affidavit is submitted to ECP is along with the nomination papers. So, IK did that once in 2018, and his nomination was accepted after scrutiny. Then he did the same for the recent by-elections where, again, his nomination was accepted.
That may be an important point for clarification.
 
Bilal.

VCheng said:
Even here the argument here is not about the falsehood of the affidavit, but time limit for prosecution. So much for being corruption free, I suppose.
No. The affidavit or rather the asset declaration is for the period ending at 30-June if you hear the law expert in the video. Just like one submits tax return for the prior financial year.

When these assets were had (later) they were declared per the law to tax authorities and due capital gains were paid.
 
villageidiot said:
Congratulations, you've successfully proved your point. IK = Nawaz = Zardari, Because you know? False affidavit and stuff.
The case against IK is not proven yet, so I will keep an open mind about this matter for now. (He has many other skeletons in his closet.)

Bilal. said:
No. The affidavit or rather the asset declaration is for the period ending at 30-June. When these assets were had (later) they were declared per law to tax authorities and due capital gains were paid.

Just like one submits tax return for the prior financial year.
I am sure the ECP will detail its reasoning in the detailed verdict.
 

