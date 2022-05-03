Imran Khan likely to become target of ‘Deep Fake’ FREAKY videos

Imran Khan likely to become target of 'Deep Fake' videos Fake videos involving Imran Khan may be released

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters are expressing concerns that the party and its leaders might become target of some “Deep Fake” videos in the next few days.Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a video statement that a character assassination campaign would launched against Imran Khan. He said fake videos and audies would part of the campaign against Khan.Mir Mohammad Alikhan, who is known as a staunch supporter of Imran Khan’s party, on Monday said, “I have just come to know that DEEP FAKE videos against PTI are being released.”Without elaborating, he said that the videos being released are “Serious Deep Fake that can only be created in the west with the latest software and technology.”