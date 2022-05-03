What's new

Imran Khan likely to become target of ‘Deep Fake’ FREAKY videos

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters are expressing concerns that the party and its leaders might become target of some “Deep Fake” videos in the next few days.


Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a video statement that a character assassination campaign would launched against Imran Khan. He said fake videos and audies would part of the campaign against Khan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521074122930933761

Mir Mohammad Alikhan, who is known as a staunch supporter of Imran Khan’s party, on Monday said, “I have just come to know that DEEP FAKE videos against PTI are being released.”

Without elaborating, he said that the videos being released are “Serious Deep Fake that can only be created in the west with the latest software and technology.”

20220419_043432-451x720.jpg



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521467409051361282

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521452773472194561
 
Bravo, calibri queen at it again. NANI 420 could do anything, she is lowest of the low.

Why she is out of the jail , on the bail!!
Reason, to tend for her sick father.
Where is her sick father!!!
He is in the UK for last 2 years, while she is in Pakistan.

Why she is not in the jail to serve rest of her sentence, we should ask our brave and very impartial judiciary!!
 

