Imran Khan leaves for UK

SBD-3

SBD-3

Sep 19, 2008
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan left for the United Kingdom on Monday.
A PTI leader told The Express Tribune that Imran is accompanied by his political advisor Naeemul Haq.
Imran will get a medical checkup in London and spend some time with his sons, sources said. He will also meet his ex-wife Jemima Khan in the United Kingdom, added the sources.
The sources further said he will take up the issue of PTI leader Zehra Hussains murder with the British government.
This will be Imrans first visit to any country since his party emerged as the second most popular party in terms of votes in the May 11 general elections.
Imran will return to Pakistan on July 20 and will resume his political activities. PTI President Javed Hashmi and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be looking after the party affairs in Imrans absence.
oh I thought he was going to attend the APC. I was so happy about it :cry:

Well it is understandable that you don't get an appointment in London Hospitals so easily... and sometimes you need to wait for months so he may have thought lets get better before work. I am not sure about private hospitals as he would be going for treatment in private hospitals.
 
Zakii said:
oh I thought he was going to attend the APC. I was so happy about it :cry:

Well it is understandable that you don't get an appointment in London Hospitals so easily... and sometimes you need to wait for months so he may have thought lets get better before work. I am not sure about private hospitals as he would be going for private treatment.
As a serving MNA, his health care abroad is covered.
 
18005-imrankhan-1372918095-409-640x480.jpg
 
GIANTsasch said:
Oh please, Sabir Nazar loves insulting not only PTI/Imran Khan but Pakistan as a whole.
His jokes (or rather,brain farts on paper) are getting stale. That badmash has no shame at all on inking Pakistan in such a bad light
lets see who is a bigger badmash here. the one critisize us as a nation. or the one who just left us, for his untold pleasures?



in the time when he, was needed in most. to draft a joint political national policy against terrorism, which tearing this country apart?
look just today
 
friend but its not the issue here!
its the political decesion making & selfishness of imran in question?
look at the thread, the ones critisize MQM supporters for following altaf blindly. are just following imran bindly?
without looking at the news , at bomb blast killing peoples in lahore. or just today in peshawar?
all they give dam about them. instead they are prising the dam fool idiot who just left for fun in UK?
without even condeming the blasts?
sory IMRAN TIME IS OVER FRIENDS, he was & still is just a grwat failure nothing else as a leader!
 
Congratulations to Imran Khan, for beating rest of the assembly in winning foreign tour on medical grounds.

BTW...what is diagnosed? and why only UK hospital... why not any other state?
