Imran Khan leaves for UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan left for the United Kingdom on Monday.
A PTI leader told The Express Tribune that Imran is accompanied by his political advisor Naeemul Haq.
Imran will get a medical checkup in London and spend some time with his sons, sources said. He will also meet his ex-wife Jemima Khan in the United Kingdom, added the sources.
The sources further said he will take up the issue of PTI leader Zehra Hussains murder with the British government.
This will be Imrans first visit to any country since his party emerged as the second most popular party in terms of votes in the May 11 general elections.
Imran will return to Pakistan on July 20 and will resume his political activities. PTI President Javed Hashmi and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be looking after the party affairs in Imrans absence.
