Imran Khan leaves for UK

PESHAWAR: The dual office of the Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and other ministers seems to have polarised the relations between the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) federal and provincial chapters.According to reports, party chairman Imran Khan in a meeting with the Central Executive Committee (CEC) had asked Chief Minister Khattak to relinquish his party position as the PTI manifesto did not allow for anyone to hold two portfolios.Khattak though had dismissed the reports, claiming they were baseless, and that members of the CEC had shown their support for him.This was followed by an official statement by PTI’s central media cell which stated that the news report was “misleading and baseless”.However, Deputy General Secretary PTI and Media Adviser to Imran Khan, Imran Ismail confirmed to The Express Tribune that the developments were true.“The media reports in connection to the CEC are correct,” Ismail said.He further added that that it was not just the Chief Minister who was holding more than one office.The report published earlier had stated that Khattak had preferred his position within the party over the slot of the Chief Minister of the province.The matter has also been severely debated in the recently concluded session of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly.While the party members have protested over allotment of tickets for the by-elections to be held on the August 22, blaming its leadership of nepotism, the recent developments are going to be a challenging time for the newly elected government in K-P as well the party who is now part of the parliament.