Imran Khan Karachi Jalsa Was Massive

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

I have never seen such enthusiasm in the streets my whole life. There were flags everywhere, from youth to elderly all were having serious discussion about future of Pakistan.

Despite Sindh govt attempts of blocking people from attending Jalsa gah, hundreds of thousands of people rushed to the streets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515407071344304129

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515385455285616645

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515437497223942150

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515437428974419968

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515437397412044801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515437109884383232

Jalsa Speech 54 mins:

Incase you're still wondering how massive it was..

www.youtube.com

Imran Khan Speech at PTI Power Show in Karachi | PTI Karachi Jalsa | 16 April 2022

#ImranKhan #ImranKhanSpeechToday #KarachiJalsa #PTIPowerShow ARY News is a leading Pakistani news channel that promises to bring you factual and timely inter...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
