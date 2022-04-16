Imran Khan Karachi Jalsa Was Massive

Imran Khan Speech at PTI Power Show in Karachi | PTI Karachi Jalsa | 16 April 2022 #ImranKhan #ImranKhanSpeechToday #KarachiJalsa #PTIPowerShow ARY News is a leading Pakistani news channel that promises to bring you factual and timely inter...

I have never seen such enthusiasm in the streets my whole life. There were flags everywhere, from youth to elderly all were having serious discussion about future of Pakistan.Despite Sindh govt attempts of blocking people from attending Jalsa gah, hundreds of thousands of people rushed to the streets.Jalsa Speech 54 mins:Incase you're still wondering how massive it was..