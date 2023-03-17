What's new

IMRAN KHAN is the Tiger! 5 minute Film that explains Pakistan

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
15,768
2
22,653


The people of Pakistan are the Cats.

The Dinners are the Politicians, Judiciary and the establishment including the Generals

The Cook is the the Military establishment.

Imran Khan and the PTI are the Tiger


Now you al know why Pakistan is a Failed banana republic of Faujistan!
 
Last edited:
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,646
-1
6,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raj-Hindustani said:
I also about to say.

Leaders supposed to be like.. no fear and tears

Nelson Mandela​

Not the one hiding behind the crowd.
Click to expand...
Got shot already and continued the struggle, and I know you know the reality but decide to poke fun. Of course that is, unless you are mentally challanged, in which case, it's pointless to say anymore.

Signalian said:
More like the mouse hiding under a bed
Click to expand...
Indians, Napak fauj and supporters + PDM, all together against a patriot. When you take some bullets for the nation, come talk to us about hiding.
 
Last edited:
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
9,664
286
23,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,571
3
3,198
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
abhi to khan ne PM ban kr wapis aana hai
pehly hi itni jalan
Click to expand...
Abhi se itni jalan he to jab IK actually PM ban jaye ga to phir jitni heat feel hogi @Signalian sb ko, inho ne Shaheen III se bhi aage ja kar land karna he. We might just have our first ICBM.

images


Signalian said:
We had Jinnah - the intellectual, now we have Khan - the emotional lunatic.
Click to expand...
You forgot Quaid-e-Azam Saani Nawaz Sharif
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,076
-38
2,825
Country
India
Location
India
Signalian said:
InshAllah

Not at all. Let’s hope he mends his ways and is saved from military.


We had Jinnah - the intellectual, now we have Khan - the emotional lunatic.
Click to expand...

Really, I'm not interested in the internal politics of Pakistan. but I still have my personal view.

Most appear corrupt, even though I had some vague hopes about Imran's ability to govern Pakistan well.

But after his three and a half years of performance, his capacity to do U-turns, and the fact that he sold toshakhana gifts, I don't think he's a trustworthy leader.
and now fading behind the crowds.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, he is still a better leader than the Sharif and Bhutto families.

Clutch said:
The mice of Pakistani politics hide in London.
Click to expand...
yes, agreed! one of the most corrupted Pakistani leader and hiding in London.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz wants me disqualified, sent to jail before agreeing for polls: Imran
2 3
Replies
31
Views
974
El Sidd
El Sidd
terry5
Imran Khan announces ‘jail bharo’ movement
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Babaasif
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Zamanat Park not Zaman Park': Maryam Nawaz takes jibes at Imran Khan in Gujranwala convention
2
Replies
21
Views
446
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan’s U-turns score nears a century
2
Replies
22
Views
553
koolio
koolio
INDIAPOSITIVE
Leader vs jackal’: Maryam juxtaposes sher-dil Sharif and Imran Khan
Replies
14
Views
307
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom