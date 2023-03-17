IMRAN KHAN is the Tiger! 5 minute Film that explains Pakistan

InshAllah
Not at all. Let’s hope he mends his ways and is saved from military.
We had Jinnah - the intellectual, now we have Khan - the emotional lunatic.
Really, I'm not interested in the internal politics of Pakistan. but I still have my personal view.
Most appear corrupt, even though I had some vague hopes about Imran's ability to govern Pakistan well.
But after his three and a half years of performance, his capacity to do U-turns, and the fact that he sold toshakhana gifts, I don't think he's a trustworthy leader.
and now fading behind the crowds.
Unfortunately for Pakistan, he is still a better leader than the Sharif and Bhutto families.
The mice of Pakistani politics hide in London.
yes, agreed! one of the most corrupted Pakistani leader and hiding in London.