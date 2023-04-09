Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
The granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology.
In a statement, Fatima Bhutto said that she does not write articles related to Imran Khan.
Fatima Bhutto said that Imran Khan is the political partner of Zia's son and is the heir to Zia's political ideology. She said that she has never said a word in favor of his barbaric politics in her life.
