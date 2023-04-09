What's new

Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto

714391_86800990.jpg

The granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology.

In a statement, Fatima Bhutto said that she does not write articles related to Imran Khan.

Fatima Bhutto said that Imran Khan is the political partner of Zia's son and is the heir to Zia's political ideology. She said that she has never said a word in favor of his barbaric politics in her life.
Imran Khan is heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto

and I we finally had a Bhutto with some brains. BC, ab chor do becharay gen Zia ki jaan.
Jo problem at hand he usko deal nhi karte. Udhar saare chor mil ke charter of democracy kr ke paak ho jate hn.
 
What was the need for PTI to accept Zia ul Haq’s son into the party? Sometimes Imran Khan doesn’t think about optics. He ALWAYS shoots himself in the foot….I still don’t understand this move at all and if you’re a PTI voter then you should also be questioning this.

Fatima Bhutto for the most part didn’t say much against Imran Khan until now. Why bring the wrath of Zia up Haq’s legacy onto your shoulders?

When will Imran Khan ever think before he does something?

I wish the whole extended family was riding in that SUV on a certain December day in Pindi 2007
Fatima Bhutto hates Benazir Bhutto and Zardari. And rather than PTI try and gain some leverage from wooing her, Imran Khan decides to welcome in Zia ul Haq’s son.

Boneheaded stupid move from him.
 

