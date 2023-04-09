Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto

AA_ said: I wish the whole extended family was riding in that SUV on a certain December day in Pindi 2007 Click to expand...

What was the need for PTI to accept Zia ul Haq’s son into the party? Sometimes Imran Khan doesn’t think about optics. He ALWAYS shoots himself in the foot….I still don’t understand this move at all and if you’re a PTI voter then you should also be questioning this.Fatima Bhutto for the most part didn’t say much against Imran Khan until now. Why bring the wrath of Zia up Haq’s legacy onto your shoulders?When will Imran Khan ever think before he does something?Fatima Bhutto hates Benazir Bhutto and Zardari. And rather than PTI try and gain some leverage from wooing her, Imran Khan decides to welcome in Zia ul Haq’s son.Boneheaded stupid move from him.