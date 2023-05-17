Imran Khan is our Red Line !!! پاکستان_کا_فیصلہ_عمران_خان

I’ve said it on another post, this army looks like the Saddam army of the 1980s. So many similarities. Can’t fight the nations enemies but take the full wrath on its own population. At least some of the Iraqi Generals had ghairet and fought the Americans ferociously and drew blood. I don’t see the same with this worthless “force”
this is not about PMIK. Its about the generations to come.
I hope patriots step up and make life difficult for some where they are forced to think. Hate to admit but zardari and Nawaz were right all along.hum hi fuddu thay
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)