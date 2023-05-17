What's new

Imran Khan is our Red Line !!! پاکستان_کا_فیصلہ_عمران_خان

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,959
69
39,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
no comments , people who remember this man know what happened

"Desert Storm"
1684364743871.png


1684365086744.png
 
Last edited:
A

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
1,157
-14
1,802
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
no comments , people who remember this man know what happened

"Desert Storm"
View attachment 930259

View attachment 930260
Click to expand...

I’ve said it on another post, this army looks like the Saddam army of the 1980s. So many similarities. Can’t fight the nations enemies but take the full wrath on its own population. At least some of the Iraqi Generals had ghairet and fought the Americans ferociously and drew blood. I don’t see the same with this worthless “force”

HAIDER said:
Click to expand...
It’s not army vs PTI but Army vs Pakistani awam. This is what it’s come to.

Ps
Phuck the dotheads street shitters. I want to drop nukes on all of their population centers!
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
6,589
4
6,395
Country
United States
Location
United States
this is not about PMIK. Its about the generations to come.
I hope patriots step up and make life difficult for some where they are forced to think. Hate to admit but zardari and Nawaz were right all along.hum hi fuddu thay
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
We put a cross/red line on IK; Imran Khan replies to hegemonic handlers
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
airmarshal
airmarshal
The Eagle
  • Article
Radical Islamists storm supreme court after Imran Khan is released
2
Replies
29
Views
502
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
2
Replies
16
Views
504
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Cash GK
  • Article
Imran Khan is not just brave, he is exceptionally brave.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
3K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom