Imran Khan Is Not Without His Faults

1. To the youth/middle classes, he says this is a fight for Haqeeqi Azadi from American interference.



2. To the west, he takes private phone calls from American lawmakers asking them to save him.



3. To the generals, he says let’s negotiate.



4. To the leftists, he talks about the ‘system’.



5. To the conservative Islamists, he talks about Riyasat-e-Medina.





His inability to keep a straight path and vision is what led him here. I said from the beginning interacting with the Americans was a mistake and it will backfire and low and behold, that’s exactly what happened. It was only a matter of time.



If the ISI didn’t leak it, who’s to say the CIA didn’t? Both are on the same page as far as I’m concerned.