Imran Khan is not the solution - Khilafat is

I'm a die hard supporter of Imran Khan and will be as long as he works towards the betterment of Pakistan, but as I get older, the more i realise that democracy is a failed political system worldwide. It has now been hijacked by interest groups, and is full of men and women who's only concern is to win the next election - ahead of their morals, values and anything else. We need a political system where the cornerstone of every decision, of every action is "what is the order of Allah SWT and his Messenger (pbuh)?".

We don't know what shape that will take, we don't know how we can transition to there, we don't know how long that will take, what I do know is that each and everyone one of us should accept this, and then work towards finding out the answers. It's going to take religious scholars, economic experts, historians, political scientists, a rainbow of experts, but we must find these people and we must fund them to research the solutions. No nation state will do this for us - we must start this as a private international endevour. We must simultaneously start a political and PR campaign highlighting social ills, and commenting on what the solutions to it would be in the Caliphate.

Imran Khan did a good job of this in his anti corruption election campaigns. He respected the same ideas, the same speeches - convincing people that corrupt politicians were the cornerstone of Pakistans problems. I'm not 100% he's right about that - but his campaign was very effective. It's changed the entire dialogue around Pakistani politics. Similarly we must have such a campaign, we must take Islam and Khilafat out of the realms of the morally corrupt and intellectually bankrupt molvis.

I would even go as far as to say once we start publishing papers, we should invite international experts to challenge them and tear them apart, so we can have an open discussion and build back robust solutions.

Don't take this post as me giving up on PTI and Imran Khan, it's more a vision we should all have and one we shoul openly be discussing all the time, both domestically and internationally.

I firmly believe the biggest favour we could do for the non Muslim world is campaigning for the establishment of an equivalent to Zakat in non Muslim countries. Those with wealth pay a 1% annual tax of all their wealth beyond a certain point, and that tax can only be spent on social welfare and the improvement of the lives of the people at the bottom rung of society. Let it trickle up, not down for once. Tell every non muslim you know how Zakat works and how it could impact society if properly implemented at a national level. People in the west are much more likely to take up a good idea than our own duffers.
 
Your thinking is generally correct but with some changes:

democracy is a failed political system in the Islamic world. It is basically a Western invention and applying it everywhere willy-nilly is recipe for disaster. An authoritarian system is better suited for the Islamic world and the best working system for that is China. Islamic countries in difficulty should carefully learn from China and establish similar government. You may call it by whatever name you may like, Khilafat, Taliban, monarchy, dictatorship, military rule etc.,
Your thinking is generally correct but with some changes:
I live in the UK and i can tell you democracy is failed here. In our recent local elections, participation was just over 30%. Both main political parties look the same. The last time we had a coalition the liberals enabled one of the most right wing Conservative governments in history. The entire political spectrum has shifted to the right - to the point where this government would have been considered far right 20 years ago. Meanwhile discourse is hijacked by agenda groups, and politicians are too afraid of being cancelled or losing votes to answer a question.

Do you really think it's working in the US? If democrats could have had a straight vote between Bernie and Biden, do you think Biden would be president today? Are the tent cities democracy working? The republican party has presented Trump and Sarah Palin as presidential candidates - do you think the American right wing is centre right anymore or outright batshit crazy?

I'm also really open to understanding what the Chinese model is and if it can be adapted to suit us.
 
I would describe our democracy, at federal level, is being held by rubber band and baling wire. It is better in state and local level. I thought things are better in U.K. as you don't have the intense partisanship that comes from our winner takes all form of Presidential elections.

Chinese model can be described as 'Corporate' model. There is a 'Board of Directors' (CCP) that promises good 'dividends' and increasing 'shareholder value' in the form of good economy and services/facilities. The 'shareholders' i.e. citizens generally don't bother or like to disturb the board of directors as long as the going is good. Board of directors has great incentive in delivering good dividends. One problem with this system is, when things don't go well, there is no mechanism to elect a new board of directors short of a revolution.
 

