Imran Khan is not the solution - Khilafat is

I'm a die hard supporter of Imran Khan and will be as long as he works towards the betterment of Pakistan, but as I get older, the more i realise that democracy is a failed political system worldwide. It has now been hijacked by interest groups, and is full of men and women who's only concern is to win the next election - ahead of their morals, values and anything else. We need a political system where the cornerstone of every decision, of every action is "what is the order of Allah SWT and his Messenger (pbuh)?".



We don't know what shape that will take, we don't know how we can transition to there, we don't know how long that will take, what I do know is that each and everyone one of us should accept this, and then work towards finding out the answers. It's going to take religious scholars, economic experts, historians, political scientists, a rainbow of experts, but we must find these people and we must fund them to research the solutions. No nation state will do this for us - we must start this as a private international endevour. We must simultaneously start a political and PR campaign highlighting social ills, and commenting on what the solutions to it would be in the Caliphate.



Imran Khan did a good job of this in his anti corruption election campaigns. He respected the same ideas, the same speeches - convincing people that corrupt politicians were the cornerstone of Pakistans problems. I'm not 100% he's right about that - but his campaign was very effective. It's changed the entire dialogue around Pakistani politics. Similarly we must have such a campaign, we must take Islam and Khilafat out of the realms of the morally corrupt and intellectually bankrupt molvis.



I would even go as far as to say once we start publishing papers, we should invite international experts to challenge them and tear them apart, so we can have an open discussion and build back robust solutions.



Don't take this post as me giving up on PTI and Imran Khan, it's more a vision we should all have and one we shoul openly be discussing all the time, both domestically and internationally.



I firmly believe the biggest favour we could do for the non Muslim world is campaigning for the establishment of an equivalent to Zakat in non Muslim countries. Those with wealth pay a 1% annual tax of all their wealth beyond a certain point, and that tax can only be spent on social welfare and the improvement of the lives of the people at the bottom rung of society. Let it trickle up, not down for once. Tell every non muslim you know how Zakat works and how it could impact society if properly implemented at a national level. People in the west are much more likely to take up a good idea than our own duffers.