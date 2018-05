Sir Action speaks larger than words ,Both of them are spokesperson of each otherChief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar clarified on Sunday that Imran Khan was not the judiciary’s ‘ladla’.Hearing a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to Bani Gala encroachment, the CJP questioned why was an impression being created that Imran was being dealt in a special manner by the courts.“How have we made Imran khan our ‘ladla’ and where have we given him an exemption,” the chief justice remarked.During the hearing, Federal State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhry conceded before the court that illegal construction in Bani Gala was regularized by the ministry and not the Supreme Court.Upon this, Justice Nisar remarked that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyyum Aurangzeb should be asked to appear before the court so that she could be shown this statement.He questioned that action against encroachment has to be taken by the government and if the government fails to do so what should the judiciary do.The minister said that Imran had submitted forged document before the court to which the court question what the ministry had done in response.To this, the minister replied that they had done nothing as the case was sub judice.“The court had not refrained you from taking action. You are free to proceed with any legal action if you intend to do so,” Justice Nisar stated.The summary to regularise illegal constructions at Bani Gala have been sent to the federal cabinet, the minister said.The chief justice ordered to refer the issue of illegal constructions on nullahs to the federal ombudsman and asked the affected to submit their application within two days.Read more: Bani Gala