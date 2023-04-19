Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is quickly becoming a household name for his unique style of leadership and unprecedented fearlessness in the face of his critics. Many have commended him on his bravery, but it is fair to say that Imran Khan is not just brave, he is exceptionally brave.



Imran Khan has been facing several enemies throughout his political career, but the most prominent ones are the corrupt establishment figures, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, who have been wreaking havoc on the Pakistani political landscape for decades. These two individuals have been implicated time and again in various cases of corruption and embezzlement, and continue to manipulate the system to fit their needs.



Despite the enormous pressure to be silent or back down, Imran Khan has continued to call out these corrupt politicians and has exposed their corruption on several occasions. He has unapologetically stood up to the Pakistani establishment and has refused to back down from his demands for accountability and transparency.



Another significant enemy of Imran Khan is the international establishment. This includes countries and organizations that have a vested interest in Pakistan's affairs, such as the United States india and few Muslim countries and the International Monetary Fund. These groups have been known to interfere in Pakistan