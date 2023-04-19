What's new

Imran Khan is not just brave, he is exceptionally brave.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is quickly becoming a household name for his unique style of leadership and unprecedented fearlessness in the face of his critics. Many have commended him on his bravery, but it is fair to say that Imran Khan is not just brave, he is exceptionally brave.

Imran Khan has been facing several enemies throughout his political career, but the most prominent ones are the corrupt establishment figures, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, who have been wreaking havoc on the Pakistani political landscape for decades. These two individuals have been implicated time and again in various cases of corruption and embezzlement, and continue to manipulate the system to fit their needs.

Despite the enormous pressure to be silent or back down, Imran Khan has continued to call out these corrupt politicians and has exposed their corruption on several occasions. He has unapologetically stood up to the Pakistani establishment and has refused to back down from his demands for accountability and transparency.

Another significant enemy of Imran Khan is the international establishment. This includes countries and organizations that have a vested interest in Pakistan's affairs, such as the United States india and few Muslim countries and the International Monetary Fund. These groups have been known to interfere in Pakistan
 
Click to expand...
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,389
11
32,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Cash GK said:
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is quickly becoming a household name for his unique style of leadership and unprecedented fearlessness in the face of his critics. Many have commended him on his bravery, but it is fair to say that Imran Khan is not just brave, he is exceptionally brave.

Imran Khan has been facing several enemies throughout his political career, but the most prominent ones are the corrupt establishment figures, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, who have been wreaking havoc on the Pakistani political landscape for decades. These two individuals have been implicated time and again in various cases of corruption and embezzlement, and continue to manipulate the system to fit their needs.

Despite the enormous pressure to be silent or back down, Imran Khan has continued to call out these corrupt politicians and has exposed their corruption on several occasions. He has unapologetically stood up to the Pakistani establishment and has refused to back down from his demands for accountability and transparency.

Another significant enemy of Imran Khan is the international establishment. This includes countries and organizations that have a vested interest in Pakistan's affairs, such as the United States india and few Muslim countries and the International Monetary Fund. These groups have been known to interfere in Pakistan
Click to expand...
Nodbout, this guy is legend who collide with whole system and all on one side and he is all alone ..................extremely brave.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Neelo
Imran Khan’s Advisors and PR Manager Need To Be Fired
Replies
14
Views
335
BamsiBey
B
HAIDER
Imran says he doesn’t ‘need’ establishment, will talk to everyone except ‘thieves’
Replies
6
Views
339
Thevilone
Thevilone
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan’s U-turns score nears a century
2
Replies
22
Views
640
koolio
koolio
muhammadhafeezmalik
General Asim considers me as his enemy, I want to talk to him but he doesn't want to talk with me: Imran Khan
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
3K
fisher1
fisher1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan is the heir of General Zia's political ideology: Fatima Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom