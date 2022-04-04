What's new

Imran Khan is a Liar, Ghaddar, Army appeaser & Kursi ka bhooka says MPA Aleem Khan | Sensational Press Conference

Imran Khan is a Liar, Ghaddar, Army appeaser & Kursi ka bhooka says MPA Aleem Khan

Usman Khan Buzdar was a failed, corrupt most, incompetent CM of Punjab. Destroyed Lahore city and Punjab.

Aleem Khan knows Imran Khan inside out, what Imran Khan is actually, who dictates Imran Khan. Imran Khan koi sharam nahi hai.

Imran Khan has lost government in just 3.5 years. Sad demise of Army/ISI selected PTI Prime Minister and PTI.

Imran Khan is fooling Pakistanis. Imran Khan failed economy, highest IMF loans, governance issues, failed Pakistanis, 100+ attacks on Army security and a lie conspiracy of US against Imran Khan.

Aleem Khan accuses a woman in Irman Khan family who was involved in postings, and corrupt money and ran away from Pakistan etc etc.

Pervez Elahi with 5 seats made him CM of Punjab, Imran Khan called him Daako, corrupt most in Punjab. Imran Khan got blackmailed by 5 seats.

Imran Khan is not sincere with Pakistan. Allah will show Imran Khan double standard face soon, what big damage he has done to Pakistan.
 
Ji acha. Bol kon raha hai? biggest qabza mafia of Lahore. Yaar yeh acha trend hai is mulk mein, har chor, corrupt apna bayania de raha hai.
 
Chalay hoe kartoos. Hope IK will bring up young workers and finish this electable game one and for all.
Young workers, this is never going to happen, IK never bought in his last government, nor will bring now, He will bring ISI/Army selected ppl in parliament.

Ji acha. Bol kon raha hai? biggest qabza mafia of Lahore. Yaar yeh acha trend hai is mulk mein, har chor, corrupt apna bayania de raha hai.
Proof Aleem Khan is a land grabber? Show evidence.
 
1649076717490.png


People who want earthly return are butt hurt... and people who want their reward from Allah, has their reward intact as Allah wishes.
 

