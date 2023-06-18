Imran Khan invite establishment for dialogue.

The sad fact of the matter is that the generals and the DHA ruling class as well as the PML PPP all look at Pakistan and common man in Pakistan as a farm, and they farm the place and the people the same way a farmer farms cattle and sheep, to make the domesticated animals work for him and his enrichment. Then they take the enrichment they earn from farming their proverbial cattle and offshore it in nest eggs for them and their family and connected friends in Canada, Europe, UK and the US. It isn't governance as much as its animal husbandry.