What's new

Imran Khan invite establishment for dialogue.

B

BamsiBey

FULL MEMBER
Jan 30, 2021
280
0
204
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
What's the point of inviting killers and murderers for talks? IK should move towards civil disobedience or just wait it out in patience.

Khan didn't fire Bajwa for his treason on time, now the whole party is paying the price, as well as the country. Was bajwa really that powerful so as not to let Khan make a move? Now the whole GHQ has been taken over by his apointed duffer snakes, making blunders one after another since Arshad Shareef's murder. Basically Fighting for their jobs and survival risking the whole country.
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
900
1
1,160
Country
United States
Location
United States
BamsiBey said:
What's the point of inviting killers and murderers for talks?
Click to expand...

They hold all the power and are inescapably entrenched in the power structure, there is no way out other than negotiations unfortunately. He needs to negotiate atleast temporarily until he can manuever some breathing space and then go from there.
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
900
1
1,160
Country
United States
Location
United States
The sad fact of the matter is that the generals and the DHA ruling class as well as the PML PPP all look at Pakistan and common man in Pakistan as a farm, and they farm the place and the people the same way a farmer farms cattle and sheep, to make the domesticated animals work for him and his enrichment. Then they take the enrichment they earn from farming their proverbial cattle and offshore it in nest eggs for them and their family and connected friends in Canada, Europe, UK and the US. It isn't governance as much as its animal husbandry.
 
J

jamesisi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 21, 2013
302
0
273
HAIDER said:
Click to expand...
Khan Saab please give up on Pakistan you done your best to help this nation and this military junta + Nazi Gov will not let back in.
They have sold our rights to be free they wants us pubic to be slave forever ,other countries would love to have you a prime Minister.
The Military Junta have sold our country to the Devils.
I would say Sell Pakistan to Uk or China ..
Allah Pak protect Imran Khan
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,688
-40
4,844
Country
India
Location
India
I think he's toast.. ye aaj ki date m hai hi kaun invite krne wala ?

if they invite him, he should go and try solve it but.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Xestan
  • Article
Imran still chasing talks with military establishment
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
imadul
imadul
Clutch
  • Poll
Should Imran Khan move to KPK to start his Insurgency against the Corrupt Establishment from there?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Goritoes
Goritoes
imadul
Imran Khan Vs Hegemonic Stranglehold of Establishment
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
AsianLion
AsianLion
Imran Khan
Cherry blossom called APC on 7th feb invited imran khan too
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
altafahmed
A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Judicial Establishment’ At Work To Save Imran Khan: Maryam
Replies
2
Views
258
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom