What's new

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,446
-16
3,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings


Court rejects Imran Khan's request to transfer case to another judge

Arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has boycotted the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case.
Imran Khan’s lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.

A counsel said the court wanted to indict Imran Khan, but they boycotted and left the room.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana criminal case. The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.

In a dramatic turn of events, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He was arrested by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, as he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

Court rejects Imran Khan's request to transfer case to another judge
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
11,528
-1
12,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings


Court rejects Imran Khan's request to transfer case to another judge

Arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has boycotted the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case.
Imran Khan’s lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.

A counsel said the court wanted to indict Imran Khan, but they boycotted and left the room.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana criminal case. The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.

In a dramatic turn of events, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He was arrested by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, as he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.

The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.

www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

Court rejects Imran Khan's request to transfer case to another judge
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
So was the record of tosha khana shown before 2000 as judge said lazmi dekhana hai no matter what

Also maryam intervire with mansoor about tosha khana lol
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,679
11
32,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AZ1 said:
So was the record of tosha khana shown before 2000 as judge said lazmi dekhana hai no matter what

Also maryam intervire with mansoor about tosha khana lol
Click to expand...
Judges under pressure from PDM/PMLN ..Mariam and co. also establishment too.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Replies
1
Views
341
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Toshakhana case: Court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant
Replies
7
Views
261
villageidiot
villageidiot
HAIDER
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Toshakhana, judge threatening cases
Replies
7
Views
265
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana scam
Replies
2
Views
301
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
Toshakhana hearing of Imran Khan hearing , another joke
Replies
11
Views
233
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom