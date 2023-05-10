Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings Court rejects Imran Khan's request to transfer case to another judge

Imran Khan's lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.A counsel said the court wanted to indict Imran Khan, but they boycotted and left the room.Meanwhile, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana criminal case. The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.In a dramatic turn of events, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.He was arrested by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was assisted by a large contingent of Rangers personnel, as he was marking his attendance through biometric verification.The NAB chairman issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.