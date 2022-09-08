Imran Khan Indicted for Contempt of Court - Trial to start September 22nd

Bajwa and PDM will write their own end. What ever they have done so far, from vote of confidence till now have gone against them.



Their hearts are black and they are blinded by lust and ego. Their end is near, have Tawaqal in Allah.



They plan and Allah plans and Allah is best of planner.



They still underestimate the power of people and arresting khan or even disqualifying him will trigger a massive movement they won’t be able to control. After disqualification, Khan has no other option then to move towards Islamabad. Who is going to stop him? Islamabad police? Army will be called and chain of command will be tested. Will they fire upon unarmed Pakistanis?