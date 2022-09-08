Imran Khan Indicted for Contempt of Court - Trial to start September 22nd

He may go for unconditional pardon from the court, has two weeksAb kya hoga
Disqualification ?
Neutrals won!
Everyone was happily enjoying Asia cupDisqualification ?
Neutrals won!
He won't be disqualified, don't worryThis was expected after IK latest rhetoric against CoAS selection. I already said in some thread 2 days back that this will have an adverse affect on IK's contempt case.
Don't be suprised if he does. Pakistan is a dictatorship after all. Judges follow danda just like everyone elseHe won't be disqualified, don't worry
Bajwa is proceeding according to his plan. I said it in May and will say again. Part of the plan is to make sure IK becomes history. Mafia Bose has given his word to foreign bosses .This was expected after IK latest rhetoric against CoAS selection.