Imran Khan Indicted for Contempt of Court - Trial to start September 22nd

The court indicted Imran Khan in Zeba Chaudry case. Charges will be framed and trial started after 2 weeks. He did not "unconditionally apologize" for his conduct in the submitted response.
 
It is good in some sense that why shd he accept apology if he hasn't committed any crime! I hope he still can contest elections. That judge cannot neglect the law and just hand over SGill despite he was tortured. Anyway, it is SC now.. or only amendments can nullify or re-appeal. People were saying PTI must go violent against institutes, so this is 10% of it. IK said nothing wrong and mustn't say sorry too.
 
This was expected after IK latest rhetoric against CoAS selection. I already said in some thread 2 days back that this will have an adverse affect on IK's contempt case.
 
Takhat ka tab pata chalta hay jab banda iktedaar may nahi rahta” Musharaf Raheel Sharif Kiyani ko dekhlo unko defence koi nahi karta ub bajwa b rakh ka dheer he banayga albata iktedaar se bahir hokar Khan ki takhat ka andaza laganay kiloye itna he kafi hey kay eek banda 4 mahenay se pori hakomat saray media aur so called tati tablishment se sanmbhala nahi ja raha
 
Bajwa is proceeding according to his plan. I said it in May and will say again. Part of the plan is to make sure IK becomes history. Mafia Bose has given his word to foreign bosses .
 
IK is not above the law. He has to be careful in his speeches during jalsas. He needs to tone down the rhetoric. Having said that he now has to tender apology on 22nd September which the court may or not accept.
 
Imran Khan should call for Long March and surround Islamabad, demand should be immediate re election, resignation of Bajwa and resignation of these 5 judges.
We have had enough, we will either live in free Pakistan under Imran Khan or die trying to make it free, but never will live in slave and corrupt Pakistan.
 
Bajwa and PDM will write their own end. What ever they have done so far, from vote of confidence till now have gone against them.

Their hearts are black and they are blinded by lust and ego. Their end is near, have Tawaqal in Allah.

They plan and Allah plans and Allah is best of planner.

They still underestimate the power of people and arresting khan or even disqualifying him will trigger a massive movement they won’t be able to control. After disqualification, Khan has no other option then to move towards Islamabad. Who is going to stop him? Islamabad police? Army will be called and chain of command will be tested. Will they fire upon unarmed Pakistanis?
 

